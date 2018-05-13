SYN Reviews: Groovin’ The Moo – Bendigo

Groovin’ The Moo – Bendigo 2018

Words by Daniel Hickey

Photos by Tiana Koutsis

Passes provided by festival organisers.

Okay, so I think I’m finally ready to sit down and have a chat about Groovin the Moo 2018 Bendigo. I think I have finally calmed myself down. No one mention the names ‘Tkay’ or ‘Aminé’, otherwise I might just explode.

For many, Groovin’ the Moo Bendigo is a momentous occasion on our calendars, embodying an annual staple of Australian youth culture. ‘Twas the morning of Saturday May 5; bumbags and face glitter were at the ready… the anticipation was reaching fever pitch. For me, this was a particularly special event as I had attended the past three Bendigo Groovins, with 2018 marking my fourth consecutive year.

After making it through the gates at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds, and navigating the bustling crowd, my friends and I headed first to the Cattleyard Stage and got hold of front row spots in the mosh to see thrilling up and coming Indigenous rapper, Baker Boy, pka Danzal Baker. Winner of the Triple J Unearthed National Indigenous Music Awards Competition in 2017, Baker burst on to the stage with his dancers, all flipping and jumping around, getting the crowd ready for the captivating performance they were about to see. The explosive opening included Baker rapping in Yolngu Matha, his native tongue, present throughout his set. He also made and an acknowledgement of country. Then, Baker’s absolute charger of a tune, ‘Cloud 9’, followed. This is when featured artist, Kian Brownfield, emerged and took charge of the stage. The young performer from Castlemaine impressed greatly, working the stage as he sung and rapped alongside Baker. Dynamic rapper, Dallas Woods, also featured throughout the set. Baker’s latest single, ‘Mr La Di Da Di’, was a massive crowd pleaser – an upbeat, feel good tune that evokes Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar vibes. However, this wasn’t the icing on the cake, interestingly. We were all waiting for when it was time for Baker’s last song, and we all knew what was coming. As the didgeridoo infused ‘Marryuna’ began, I swear, everyone’s brains began to melt. It’s important that I specify that this finale was not just an innocent rendition of the tune. Boy oh boy, it was far from it. Let me paint you a picture: an adrenaline fueled dance break, led by Baker on the didge, incredible dancing all round on stage, and a celebration in the mosh of the great act we just witnessed.

After this killer Aussie act, it was time to get around another legend, the young artist known as Mallrat. And let me tell you, this young lady knows how to get a party started. I was actually surprised at her song, ‘For Real’, featuring early on the tracklist as it’s a personal favourite, but it was still as wicked as expected. With the crowd singing along to the cheerful bop, Mallrat fell into a groove and delivered a performance of bar-setting standard. This was firmly maintained as she chucked in a cheeky cover of OutKast’s 2003 smash hit, ‘Hey Ya!’. Very similar to Sarah Blasko’s cover seen on Triple J’s Like a Version in 2011, it unified the crowd as we sang classic lyrics such as, ‘You Think You Got It, Oh, You Think You Got It’. Affectionate song, ‘Better’, followed this, to which everyone sang along once again. It was so sweet to see Mallrat so chuffed with this and being truly appreciative of her fans and the crowd’s support. That’s one of the reasons why I love Groovin’; local acts are always so grateful to be gracing the stage. And finally, what would a Mallrat set be without a rendition of the fruit tingle, ‘Uninvited’. An anthem for angsty youth, the crowd was provoked by its pre-chorus, and once the beat dropped, we erupted in delight.

On the topic of OutKast covers, Australian six-piece band, Winston Surfshirt, covered the duo’s other hit, ‘Roses’. They definitely did André Benjamin and Big Boi justice, particularly with their interpretation of the latter’s rap which has rather difficult rhymes.



Speaking of rhymes, Tkay Maidza took to the stage around the same point in the afternoon as Winston Surfshirt. Dressed in a tough, all-white outfit, complemented by groovy half-moon sunnies, Tkay was the epitome of a boss. She blazed through a series of classics such as Martin Solveig collab, ‘Do it Right’, ‘U-Huh’ and ‘Tennies’, incorporating electric crowd work. She even took a minute to stand still for a bit, and rap behind a mic stand, allowing her to show off the control she has over her bars. The set also included a cover of yaeji’s, ‘rangurl’. It’s worth noting that when you get to see a number of your favourite acts do covers in their sets, you get an insight into their musical inspirations and sensibility, and you feel like you get to know them just that little bit more than the typical fan. I first saw Tkay at GTM Bendigo in 2015; it was incredible to see her on Saturday, three years later, in full bloom and absolutely killing it in her career.

Speaking of female rappers, while I was making my way around the Showgrounds, I passed Sampa The Great’s set. Disappointed that I wasn’t able to fit her act in, I still managed to catch a glimpse of her commanding her rhymes over ominous beats and intense, red lighting. She’s definitely an artist to keep your eye on.

Now, the set of the day was by an artist whom I had been eagerly waiting to see. American rapper, Aminé, coming fresh from a performance at Coachella just a few weeks prior, created much hype. A dance patch was fortuitously secured by my friends and myself, however we were at risk of losing it at any moment. Funnily enough, when your entourage is made up of three people, all measuring 5 foot 4 and under, and yours truly rocking a pair of floral pants, I can’t imagine fellow festival goers being very intimidated by us. Nevertheless, as massive fans of the American rapper, we absolutely frothed his set, where he performed many of the stellar tracks from his 2017 album, Good for You. Working the crowd, making us scream out, ‘I Know!’, in response to his proclamation, ‘You’re beautiful’, Aminé never ceased to hype us. His deliciously self-righteous banger, ‘Red Mercedes’ sampled the beat from Snoop Dogg’s, ‘Drop it Like It’s Hot’, an allusion that got us ‘groovin’ even harder. What’s more, ‘Spice Girl’, a song long-awaited by his fans, was jazzed up by a brief interlude of the Spice Girls’ ‘Wannabe’. He also sampled Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’, another crowd favourite that everyone claims they know how to rap in its entirety, but we really have to mumble over a few of the bars.

On a more serious note, his concluding song, ‘Caroline’, which peaked at #11 of the Billboard Hot 100 a couple of years ago, became a big point of discussion after his set. The song’s hook, which includes a very explicit instance of the n-word, was altered by Aminé for this live performance. Instead of using this word, he rather rapped over the beat, ‘If you ain’t black don’t say it’. It was interesting to see many non-black people in the crowd either really supportive of this message, or others who were slightly taken aback. These people may have been unaware up until this moment of the significance of non-black people using this word, even if it’s just as they sing along to a song by an artist they love. However, it’s ultimately a message that Aminé believes to be very important and this sort of dialogue puts him in the position to go on to become a strong and outspoken voice of the African-American and hip-hop community.

I finished off my day with Flight Facilities. They are an act whose music I didn’t really know too well before Saturday, but I luckily had one of my best friends, quite annoyingly, but ultimately quite helpfully, whisper the lyrics in my ear in real time so I could sing along. The mosh was quite spacious at this point thus allowing for maximum space to get down. Their latest single ‘Need You’ ft. NÏKA, along with ‘Stranded’ ft. Reggie Watts, Broods, and Saro, and also a live feature from Dustin Tebbutt of a still unreleased tune, were all major features of the set. Despite my general ignorance about their music, the one song I did already know was ‘Crave You’, and let me tell you, when that unforgettable saxophone solo took over, the good vibes were flowing.

Aside from the musical acts, I asked a lot of my friends how they found the festival. We shared the same enthusiasm for the music, however there were a few points of disappointment. Many said they weren’t happy with the toilet situation, especially with the lack of sanitary bins. Moreover, the plethora of litter found on the ground at the end of the night each year is always very striking. Equally, congestion in the crowd, particularly later in the day, with festival goers eagerly moving around the showgrounds, posed health and safety issues which probably ought to be tackled. Indeed, Groovin the Moo is a massive event, and requires a lot of logistical planning, with many obstacles. However, it would be great to see the event’s organisers find a way to address issues such as these. A couple of commendable points would have to be the supply of free water at the Headspace tent and free phone charging.

Groovin the Moo 2018 Bendigo presented an exciting balance of talented acts, not necessarily everyone’s cup of tea but all important figures in the music industry, locally and abroad. It was undeniably a joyous day that will form the basis of many happy memories to be enjoyed in years to come.