SYN Reviews: ‘LOVESONG’ at Red Stitch

Australian Premiere of Abi Morgan’s Lovesong

Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre, St Kilda

Words by Dana Hamilton

Passes provided by publicists

A tale of two people who like ‘the idea’ of growing old together and then tolerate one another until the end.

Less your clichéd Hollywood love story and more a tale of two people growing old and doing life together, Lovesong is snapshot into the lives of Billy (Paul English) and Maggie (Jillian Murray) as they prepare for Maggie’s final day and her planned departure. With parallel scenes presenting the young married couple (Maddy Jevic and Dylan Watson) in the 1970s alongside their aging selves (English and Murray), we glean knowledge about the bumps and challenges of their relationship over their lifetimes.

One of the highlights of the play was the manner in which cellist Campbell Banks used his instrument to create seamless scene changes and soundscapes – the sound of a sprinkler, starlings rising in the morning, a record playing. These scene changes were smooth and enhanced by playwright Abi Morgan’s use of split scene scripting where, for example, the old couple would respond to or finish the phrase of their younger selves and time would suddenly shift from the 70s to now.

Adrienne Chisholm’s simple set makes great use of the small theatre space. The versatile two-tiered space acts as a garden with full peach tree protruding from the left wall, kitchen with table, rug and refrigerator, bathroom and bedroom, with enough room in the Banks to remain on stage throughout the entire piece. It is busy and yet, with the swift removal of props by the actors at the end of each scene, feels balanced rather than crowded.

Commendations need to be given to the dialect coach Jean Goodwin and the actors whose specificity and thoroughness of pronunciation of each dialect instantaneously transports the audience to different pockets of England – to Leeds in the north (Billy) and to the south (Maggie).

Jevic explores the character of Maggie and her growth from housewife to workingwoman with grace. She and Murray work together to each build on Maggie’s development from an innocent girl to a woman wise with age and experience. English and Watson’s transition from the new to old Billy is less unified and more stilted, as if they are playing two different characters and not the same man. That being said, the emotional journeys that these two men take the audience on are transformational and beautiful to watch.

However well acted this show was, thematically it is lacking accessibility for a youth audience, and it is this that must be criticised. The portrayal of life for these two characters is drab and depressing. Morgan projects the notion that a life without children is mundane and purposeless, lived only to pass the time, ending their existence with nothing left to say to one another. Billy and Maggie’s relationship seems to be occupied with idle chitchat or circling back to memories of the past, as if the past is where they want to be. It seems a little jaded and shallow.

This play may be a snapshot into the life of this couple. What is it isn’t, is hopeful or a true representation of how incredible life can be, no matter how your ending comes about. From a young audience member’s perspective, it’s not worth engaging.

Lovesong willing be playing at Red Stitch until September 23rd.