SYN Reviews: ‘SOCIETY’ by AfterDark Theatre

AfterDark Theatre presents ‘Society’, Melba Spiegeltent

Words by Maria Konidaris.

Tickets provided by publicists.

Picture an adults-only circus set in the dazzling French Quarter of New Orleans. Vivacious, comedic, sexy are just some of the descriptors that come to mind. This show is an absolute spectacle for all members of the audience, no matter where you are seated. If you have the pleasure of attending a show you will not need your imagination to picture any of this because you will witness the wonder, the comedy and the crazy acrobatic and musical talents and showmanship first-hand!



Society, sees you through a myriad of performances, curated by a charismatic host ‘ringleader’ figure whose energy is absolutely infectious to the crowd. The host introduces all the acts with great enthusiasm and performs quick-changing outfit routines on stage in the intervals. Be prepared for some exciting and eye catching costumes.

The show takes its influence from the city of New Orleans and its best party on earth – Mardi Gras. In the past, these infamous festivities were hosted by secret societies competing to uphold the most illustrious party in their quarter. Blending Cajun party culture, French exuberance, Creole Voodoo, Masquerade, and breathtaking acrobatics, Society also serves up audiences an extroverted lighting design and unique styled sound track of live music and original tracks. Nothing is off limits in this indulgent Circus Cabaret.

The atmosphere in the Melba Spiegeltent is wondrous. Upon entry, you will be greeted and seated by characters in costume and the space design is so ideal, I don’t believe there is any seat that would hinder your experience.



There is not much that can be said without spoiling the surprises except, be prepared to be dazzled. The show is at its strongest when the performers collaborate and act all at once, combining talents such as hoop acrobatics, contortion, aerial artists, live vocals and acrobatics. Few performances are limited to just the stage, showmen will enter the crowd and at times fly high above it!



Suited to a mature audience, this is not a youth targeted performance. So invite your friends who fancy glamour, circus and a laugh, aged 20 to 80 and enjoy! You will be in the company of performers know how to entice and engage a crowd.



Show Details

Time: 10 – 26 May, 2018

Thursday 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday 7:30pm and 9:30pm



Venue: The Melba Spiegeltent,

35 Johnston Street, Collingwood VIC



Tickets available via AfterDark theatre.



