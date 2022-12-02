SYN GOES INTO THE SOUNDBOX

Pink background, bright green text and abstract grid. Grid features a rectangle with pink, blue, green gradient background and elevated cartoony illustrations (two people with hearts, a smiley sun, community, group of people dancing around globe and glass of water). Another rectangle features pink, blue, green gradient background with the SYN logo, Always Live logo and Visit Victoria logo. Text on poster reads '90.7FM' 'Proudly Presented by Always Live' 'syn.org.au' '06.12.2022' 'SYN Soundbox Special' 'Live Broadcast From The Arts Centre Forecourt With SYN Presenters & Guests' 'Rise and Shine With Local Music' '6:00am - 9:00am'

We are stoked to announce SYN is a part of the ALWAYS LIVE SOUNDBOX 🎶📻

Join us on Tuesday 6 December 6-9AM for a LIVE BROADCAST from a pop-up, see-through studio in the Arts Centre Melbourne forecourt, featuring a roster for SYN presenters, heaps of great music, and live performances from local artists. Set your alarms, and don’t hit snooze!

SYN’s SOUNDBOX Special is proudly present by AlwaysLive, Visit Melbourne, and Arts Centre Melbourne.

See the full SOUNDBOX program here.

SYN acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which Arts Centre Melbourne stands, the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung people, and pays respect to their Elders, past and present.

December 2nd 2022
