SYN GOES INTO THE SOUNDBOX

We are stoked to announce SYN is a part of the ALWAYS LIVE SOUNDBOX 🎶📻

Join us on Tuesday 6 December 6-9AM for a LIVE BROADCAST from a pop-up, see-through studio in the Arts Centre Melbourne forecourt, featuring a roster for SYN presenters, heaps of great music, and live performances from local artists. Set your alarms, and don’t hit snooze!

SYN’s SOUNDBOX Special is proudly present by AlwaysLive, Visit Melbourne, and Arts Centre Melbourne.

See the full SOUNDBOX program here.

SYN acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which Arts Centre Melbourne stands, the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung people, and pays respect to their Elders, past and present.