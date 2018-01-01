Sign up for SYN Induction!

SYN has launched a NEW induction program! Our new 2-day class will combine our previously existing Radio and TV & Screen training AND include audio and video editing training.

Completing the induction is the first step to becoming a presenter, producer, or podcast superstar. All volunteers who want to create content for SYN must complete the SYN Induction Class.

Every month we run weekday and weekend classes. Stop thinking about it and get involved!

SYN Induction Class Dates

March Round 2: Wednesday 7th and 14th

March Round 3: Wednesday 21st and 28th

March Round 4: Thursday 22nd and Saturday 24th

April Round 1: Wednesday 4th and 11th

April Round 2: Saturday 7th and 14th

April Round 3: Wednesday 18th and Thursday 26th

April Round 4: Saturday 21st and 28th

Class hours

Week 1: 10:30am – 4pm

Week 2: 11am – 4pm

Price:

1-year SYN membership and 2-day induction – $99

Book here to start your SYN journey now!

PLEASE NOTE: YOU MUST BE BETWEEN THE AGES OF 12-25 AND YOU ARE NOT PERMITTED TO VOLUNTEER UNTIL YOU HAVE PAID FOR AND COMPLETED THE TRAINING IN FULL.