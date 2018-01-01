Sign up for SYN Induction!
SYN has launched a NEW induction program! Our new 2-day class will combine our previously existing Radio and TV & Screen training AND include audio and video editing training.
Completing the induction is the first step to becoming a presenter, producer, or podcast superstar. All volunteers who want to create content for SYN must complete the SYN Induction Class.
Every month we run weekday and weekend classes. Stop thinking about it and get involved!
SYN Induction Class Dates
March Round 2: Wednesday 7th and 14th
March Round 3: Wednesday 21st and 28th
March Round 4: Thursday 22nd and Saturday 24th
April Round 1: Wednesday 4th and 11th
April Round 2: Saturday 7th and 14th
April Round 3: Wednesday 18th and Thursday 26th
April Round 4: Saturday 21st and 28th
Class hours
Week 1: 10:30am – 4pm
Week 2: 11am – 4pm
Price:
1-year SYN membership and 2-day induction – $99
PLEASE NOTE: YOU MUST BE BETWEEN THE AGES OF 12-25 AND YOU ARE NOT PERMITTED TO VOLUNTEER UNTIL YOU HAVE PAID FOR AND COMPLETED THE TRAINING IN FULL.