SYNners attend Communities In Control Conference

In late May, three SYN volunteers attended the Communities In Control Conference on behalf of Our Community and the Community Radio Network.

“Communities in Control is Australia’s most inspiring annual gathering of community sector workers, volunteers and supporters, each year bringing together a stellar list of speakers and more than 1000 delegates to listen, debate, network, exchange tips and strategies, and – perhaps most importantly – recharge.”

– via Our Community website

Volunteers Nic Zoumboulis, Stefan Bradley & Caroline Tung had the opportunity to attend lectures, record interviews with speakers and network with community leaders. Each volunteer produced a package for distribution via the Community Radio Network.

Listen to their packages below: