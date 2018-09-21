SYN’s Best of BIGSOUND 2018

ICYMI some of our SYNsters journeyed up to Brisbane for BIGSOUND 2018, a HUGE four days of live music showcases, interviews, meetings, artist encounters and… more live music. Here are a few of our SYN x BIGSOUND team’s favourite acts of the week. We only let them pick a few each. It was hard.

India Weaver – Talks Manager and host of The Hoist

Hobsons Bay Coast Guard

Hobsons Bay Coast Guard were number one on my list to see at BIGSOUND. Their intoxicatingly tight set on Tuesday night made them impossible to overtake as my favourite act of the week.

There is something about this band that just ticks all the boxes. HBCF have a clear and iconic ‘variety surf rock’ sound, combining all the best parts of the genre; a refined low fi buzz, contagious guitar riffs, velvety vocals and COWBELLS (an essential ingredient when creating a certified zinger). They keep the tide coming in with their super catchy refrain of ‘coast to coast’ throughout their set, and even reference ‘crabs’ as their musical influence on their Triple J Unearthed page. HBCF hit the nail on the absolute head with their beachy branding.

With only two tracks, ‘Surf 1’ and ‘Dolphin Racer’ available for streaming, it was a treat to hear what else the band had to offer in the live space. Best part? They are a bunch of ripper musicians and people. Meet your BIGSOUND heroes kids.

Coast to coast to coast to coast to coast.

Emerson Snowe

Myself and a few other SYNsters were lucky enough to catch Emerson Snowe’s intimate set at The Foundry on Friday night, the low-fi wizard and Levi’s Music Prize winner becoming one of the most memorable acts of the festival.

The backroom of the venue, with classic pub-green walls and green tartan carpet to match, was lit by a single lamp and fitted with a lone antique chair for Snowe to sit on behind the microphone. He played 1-2 minute acoustic versions of various tracks from his live set to the cosy crowd of around 20, his beautifully delicate vocals filling the room and escaping through the only open window, out into the night.

Snowe paid homage to a friend of his who had sadly passed, performing a tear-jerking rendition of this friend’s song. I looked around at my friends through blurry eyes. They did the same. We were also treated to some little glimpses of his upcoming EP that left us wanting more.

Despite Snowe seeming somewhat embarrassed about the awkwardness of his performance, to me it was a perfect way to capture the essence of BIGSOUND. It’s not just about the music, but the energy and connections you make with people throughout the week.

Off the back of his Levi’s Music Prize win and on the cusp of his EP release, we were in the right place at an incredible time in Snowe’s journey as an artist. A truly special moment I will never forget.

Fortune Shumba

Fortune Shumba is a South African R&B, soul and electronic artist who combines every extravagance of Eurovision with his own personalised super sassy flare. Oh and he raps in his native language Swati AND English.

After a deeply personal and eye opening interview with SYN (listen HERE ), he instantly became one of our must see acts. Visually, Shumba has it going on; an infectious smile, a Cher-like silver fringed wig and awesomely outrageous costumes that combines his heritage with futuristic fashion. His performance transitioned from slower songs that showcased his vocal talent and soon escalated to dance floor party anthems that screamed the ultimate life advices. ‘Trash!’, his most iconic track, is a perfect culmination of all Shumba stands for – get rid of the people who make you feel like rubbish and make you take their bull****, ‘coz you ain’t no toilet seat’.

His empowering lyrics worked more magic on me than any pep talk I have ever had. To put it simply, imagine Ja’mie King’s passion and sass and the positivity of SYN staff all rolled into one STUNNING human being, that is Fortune Shumba.

Sally Lewis – TV Talks Manager



KWAME



The king of cool, KWAME, set BIGSOUND on fire with his highest of high-energy stage presence, killer bars and hip hop beats. At just 21 years old (his 21st being the same day as his final BIGSOUND performance), the writer, producer and rapper already has millions of music streams online. No wonder as to why his showcases were fully packed of punters wanting to get a glimpse of the legend they call KWAME.

Catching his first show at The Elephant on Tuesday night, there was ‘NO TIME’ for talking, as KWAME fiercely flowed through his latest works in all of their bouncy, witty and zesty flavours. (If you do want to hear a chat with KWAME, click HERE .) That nicely punned track had the crowd throwing ‘bows and swinging arms, going word for word with the man on stage. ‘WOW’ smacked us in the face and to be out simple went AWFFFF. It got real warm, real quick, jumping to that fiery one. Note: no one jumps higher than KWAME, no one!

Having so much work under his belt and ever so fastly expanding his experience in the live space, KWAME is kicking goals and making moves to become one of Australia’s biggest names in hip hop.

KIAN



In the past 12 months he has appeared in the Hottest 100 by flowin’ the killer chorus of Baker Boy’s ‘Cloud 9’ and travelled around Australia with the Baker Boy Crew hitting up what feels like every festival in the country. Now he’s doing it all again under his own name, KIAN. Oh, and he is Triple J’s Unearthed High Winner of 2018, like we didn’t already know how much this kid has going on.

Vince The Kid joined KIAN for their collab track ‘Too Far Gone’, these two together just oozed talent from their lively spirits. ‘Telephone’ proved a fun little moment when KIAN cheekily mimicked over the recorded phone messages from the track, while ‘Childism’ was a slowly and smoothly layered track that had everyone bopping. To close the night was the big one – ‘Waiting’. Hearing this track live for the first time was something else. It swirled throughout the crowd and filled the room with the largest of posi vibes.

His first time at BIGSOUND to showcase his solo work, KIAN’s single show at 256 Wickham was all we needed to be sucked into his smooth vocals, silky flow and animated stage presence. KIAN visibly soaked up every moment on stage as he continuously thanked the crowd for coming through a contagious smile. He was grateful for this opportunity and simply happy to be there. Frankly, so were we.

We were also happy to catch up with KIAN the day after the big show for the debrief – listen HERE .

Nice Biscuit



Having heard of their wildly entertaining live shows, I (finally!) checked out Nice Biscuit’s set on the opening night of BIGSOUND. Expectations were high, but they did NOT disappoint. I was quickly swept away by the Brisbane six piece who’s psych-pop sound is delightfully infused with intergalactic disco influences.

Leading ladies Billie and Grace matched in their glitzy and flared white ensembles – how very ABBA-esque of them – as they rocked the stage with their double-barrel harmonies and synchronised dance moves. The rest of the group donned some aluminium alien outerwear realness in their respective costumes, to complete the small world they had created at Fortitude Valley’s Famous Nightclub. Nice Biccie transported the crowd from Earth to their new world through the gravitational power of dreamy garage-psych jams and there was nothing we could do expect boogie our bums off and enjoy the ride.

The magical playfulness of this group didn’t stop as another dancing duo (in brilliantly coordinated green velvet suits and fluffy pink cowgirl hats) jumped on the floor, mesmerising the room with their light-up hula hoop dance extravaganza. It was an absolute psych-pop space dance sesh. Check out Nice Biscuit’s wonderful music to catch their groovy vibes!

Miri Carter – Music Manager

Pinkish Blu

From Adelaide, the wonderful Pinkish Blu have been on my radar for a little while now. Since dropping their recent tracks ‘Lovely’ and ‘Capricorn’, these guys were the ones who I was really looking forward to seeing.

Hands down, they were my absolute highlight of BIGSOUND 2018. There is something about their sad pop/post punk sound that is so captivating, I just couldn’t take my eyes off their set. Lyrically, some of the most sad yet phenomenal lyrics I’ve heard. There’s not many times when I’m lost for words after seeing a live performance, but this was one of those times.

Each member of Pinklish Blu bring something to the table; Brice’s memorising vocals (especially at the very end of ‘Lovely’ with that huge ‘Whoaaa’ that filled the entire venue), Seb’s beautiful backing vocals and jangly guitar riffs, Ricky’s slick abilities on the bass guitar (especially in ‘Capricorn’!), and Luke’s wonderfully energetic drumming, these guys have something special. Looking around the room, everyone watching had massive smiles on their faces, it was definitely something special to witness in person.

Oh, and their on-stage look really makes their set memorable and it suits their sound perfectly! All dressed in pastel colours, Pinkish Blu were the most aesthetically pleasing band that I saw at BIGSOUND.

Raave Tapes

Newcastle legends Raave Tapes packed out Crowbar Upstairs for both of their showcases. People were even gathering outside the venue and peering through the windows trying to get a glimpse of their incredible set!

Having seen Raavies play quite a number of times, their showcases at BIGSOUND definitely took things to a whole new level. Always a band to be extremely vocal about safe spaces at their shows, you could watch their set – even in the super packed venue – and feel that everyone was respecting each other. It was a pretty great feeling. Making for an even better show, Raavies’ on stage presence was electric! Their electro-indie punk sound really knows how to get a crowd dancing – or is it raving?

Slowly Slowly

Emo/punk Melbourne outfit Slowly Slowly brought the house down at both of their BIGSOUND showcases, gracing the Triple J Unearthed Stage and then Crowbar Black.

Their songwriting is full of honesty, authenticity and powerful lyrics. Put these into a live setting and the emotions start to flow through ya! Their record St Leonards is up there as one of my favourite releases of 2018 so far, but hearing it come to life in the live space was out of this world. ‘Dinosaurs’ definitely brought on the tears for me (one of the most emotionally striking songwriting I’ve heard) and I got an arm around the shoulder by someone standing next to me in the crowd. Together we had a good cry.

Slowly Slowly really know how to work a crowd, and I didn’t see one person who wasn’t having a good ol’ boogie (yes, boogying AND crying in one set). They played a few of their older songs and closed their shows with the newly released ‘Smile Lines’ which got the entire crowd up and moving.

Peta Petidis – Host of The Hoist

Carla Geneve

Most teenagers experience the angsts of adolescence with a mere aggression towards society. A mood, maybe some heated diary entries and a bit of a meltdown or two. Not many can summate their angst into sensible words, let alone songs or killer guitar licks. Carla is one of few, if not the only, 19-year-old Aussie who can captivate an audience with her expression of earnest dismay.

She is all consuming with rage over her prophecies of gender inequality in the music industry and emotional unavailabilities in relationships, but in her delivery of these perspectives comes great wisdom: ‘If you don’t like to hear me scream, don’t let me catch you listening.’ Despite her youth, Carla’s intricacies as a songwriter envelop any audience with her grit and stern sincerity. Her performances throughout BIGSOUND astounded even the most emotionally content. The big finale of a packed out Barbara saw Carla and her perfectly synchronous band mates, affirm the very prominent impact she will inevitably maintain in the Aus music scene.

Thank you Carla, for saying what we’re all thinking with the conviction of words and the heaviest shreds of guitar.

Mosquito Coast

Catching Conor and Naomi with their supporting band over at the ultra ritz Famous Nightclub was sure to be a goody. I anticipated lights and supersonic energy – and that’s exactly what they delivered.

Pinks and blues splashed across the stage and Conor’s synth reverberating and piercing the ears of punters, the Unearthed High alumni enrapt the senses. Clean pop keys and twangy vocals delighted with the stage charm of a couple of good mates who make some damn good music. The humble and at times awkward stance of the tag team reminded onlookers just how young the talented duo were.

With a full length album set to be released later this year, the calibre of Mosquito Coast’s live performance is tight and full of bright new bangers. Songs from the set played in my head days later, it is undeniable that these best buds have unlocked the secret recipe to catchy tunage – sugar, spice and all things nice.

Stay tuned for the aforementioned bangers – these songs are guaranteed to buzz in the membrane and provide you with the energy needed to spring into your work day and a enjoy a relaxing night afterwards.

Couldn’t choose a third favourite act due to oversaturation of music goodness!

There ya have it, SYN’s best of BIGSOUND 2018!