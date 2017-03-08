Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

TAC Cup Girls competition opens pathway for junior female footballers

TAC Cup Girls players

 

AFL Victoria has launched a new TAC Cup Girls competition which will see a 12 team league play a five round season. Reporter Kelsey Rettino spoke with Jorja Borg, an Eastern Ranges footballer, to find out more.

Jordan Fennell

March 8th 2017
