Alumni
JOB BLOG // Alumni Profile: Ellijahna Victoria
You can’t be under 26 forever. When SYNners get too old to volunteer, a lot of them go on to work in […]
JOB BLOG // Alumni Profile: Tess Ikonomou
You can’t be under 26 forever. When SYNners get too old to volunteer, a lot of them go on to work in […]
SYN Alumni – Where are they now? (Jack Crane)
StarO – Station Manager, 2RRR – Content Coordinator, 2SER – Presenter, 2Day – Panel Operator) What did you get up to during your time at SYN? At SYN I […]