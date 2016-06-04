#Auspol
Professionalism in Australian Politics
Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash has come under fire for a heated exchange during Senate estimates, meanwhile the spotlight is on Barnaby Joyce […]
Life in Colour S1 #9: Rock the Vote- The Aussie Election Issue
Life in Colour S1 #9: Rock the Vote- The Aussie Election Issue Can you believe we’ve had 4 different PM’s in the […]
Australian government’s proposed life ban for refugees
New legislation proposed in parliament will effectively ban refugees who arrive by boat from ever entering Australia. But does the bill have any […]
Interview with Greens Senator Janet Rice.
Last week I caught up with Greens Senator for Victoria Janet Rice. Have a listen below: https://www.facebook.com/Envirence-Radio-Show-845410712183030/?fref=nf
Represent: Australia Votes – special election night radio broadcast
Where were young people during the election? At SYN! We did a live three hour broadcast on election night where we counted […]
Season 2 Episode 8 04.06.16
We’ve reached the half way point for this marathon federal election campaign. Represent has the latest on the election campaign so far, […]
Why do we have compulsory voting in Australia?
Represent reporter Erin Leeder explains why we have compulsory voting in Australia.
Season 2 Episode 7 28.05.16
We’ve got the latest on Labor’s announcement of appointing a LGBTI commissioner if voted in on the election, the weekly wrap and […]
Season 2 Episode 6 21.05.16
We’ve got the latest on the art funding cuts, cuts to community broadcasting, the Victorian government’s new job application process and lots […]
Season 2 Episode 5 14.05.16
We’ve got the latest on the Queensland abortion bill, community broadcasting cuts and lots more. You can listen to the show on […]