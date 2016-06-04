#Auspol

akubra
Panorama

Professionalism in Australian Politics

Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash has come under fire for a heated exchange during Senate estimates, meanwhile the spotlight is on Barnaby Joyce […]

Life in Colour

Life in Colour S1 #9: Rock the Vote- The Aussie Election Issue

Life in Colour S1 #9: Rock the Vote- The Aussie Election Issue Can you believe we’ve had 4 different PM’s in the […]

Panorama

Australian government’s proposed life ban for refugees

New legislation proposed in parliament will effectively ban refugees who arrive by boat from ever entering Australia. But does the bill have any […]

Envirence

Interview with Greens Senator Janet Rice.

Last week I caught up with Greens Senator for Victoria Janet Rice. Have a listen below: https://www.facebook.com/Envirence-Radio-Show-845410712183030/?fref=nf

Represent

Represent: Australia Votes – special election night radio broadcast

Where were young people during the election? At SYN! We did a live three hour broadcast on election night where we counted […]

Represent

Season 2 Episode 8 04.06.16

We’ve reached the half way point for this marathon federal election campaign. Represent has the latest on the election campaign so far, […]

Represent

Why do we have compulsory voting in Australia?

Represent reporter Erin Leeder explains why we have compulsory voting in Australia.

Represent

Season 2 Episode 7 28.05.16

We’ve got the latest on Labor’s announcement of appointing a LGBTI commissioner if voted in on the election, the weekly wrap and […]

Represent

Season 2 Episode 6 21.05.16

We’ve got the latest on the art funding cuts, cuts to community broadcasting, the Victorian government’s new job application process and lots […]

Represent

Season 2 Episode 5 14.05.16

We’ve got the latest on the Queensland abortion bill, community broadcasting cuts and lots more. You can listen to the show on […]

