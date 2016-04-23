#AustralianPolitics

Professionalism in Australian Politics

Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash has come under fire for a heated exchange during Senate estimates, meanwhile the spotlight is on Barnaby Joyce […]

Changes to citizenship test could disadvantage refugees

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull recently announced changes to the Australian Citizenship Test. Reporter Shannon Schubert finds out about these changes, and how they might affect […]

Represent

Season 2 Episode 2 23.04.16

This week on Represent, we spoke to the CEO of YEAH (Australia’s only youth led sexual health service) and a peer advisor […]

Represent

Season 1 Episode 9 02.04.16

This week on Represent we spoke to MP Carl Katter about the suggested double dissolution election. We also spoke to the policy manager […]

Represent

Season 1 Episode 4 27.02.16

If you missed out on listening to the show on Saturday or if you want to listen to it again, you can […]

Malcolm Turnbull VS Tony Abbott

Does a richer, smarter and newer face mean that the right changes will be made? Has the Australian public been fooled? Reporter […]

Panorama is SYN’s flagship news and current affairs show, covering news, politics and culture. We cover what matters to youth, and what […]

