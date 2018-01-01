broadcast
Labs Online: Best Practice Broadcasting
Our first Content Lab of 2018 focused on best practice broadcasting. We were joined by Aimee Craig. Aimee was an exceptional radio and television broadcaster during her […]
Girl Gang
Spend your Saturday night with Girl Gang, the hot and spicy seasonal on SYN 90.7, airing every Saturday from 6-7PM Hosts Em […]
Represent: Australia Votes – special election night radio broadcast
Where were young people during the election? At SYN! We did a live three hour broadcast on election night where we counted […]
The Working Life
The Working Life is a half hour show that aims to get to know more about people who work in the media, […]
Flywire Tutorial
SYN’s radio studio software Flywire is now available online! This online tutorial includes four different modules to get you familiarised with the […]