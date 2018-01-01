Christmas

Movie goggles
MOVIE GOGGLES: EP 4 – A CHRISTMAS PRINCE (2017)

The Movie Goggles boys are back! After their third episode review of Jack and Jill mysteriously went missing, lost in the annals […]

“Stockings and Snow C*cks” on The Naughty Rude Show – 17th December 2017

It’s our last show for the year! To celebrate, we’re throwing a Love Party, and you’re all invited! We’ll be reading some […]

Review: More Pudding Anyone? + Discussion: Sexism in Christmas movies

Christian, Silvi, Hamish and Smithers discuss sexism in Christmas movies and review More Pudding Anyone?, the new Christmas comedy playing at 8.30pm at The […]

Review: The Man Who Invented Christmas

Andrew reviews the new Charles Dickens biopic starring  Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer, Jonathan Pryce and Miriam Margoyles

Interview: Kieran Gould-Dowen, Candice Lillian and Alexander Gavioli

Andrew and Smithers chat to Writer/Director/Producer Kieran Gould-Dowen and actors Candice Lillian and Alexander Gavioli about More Pudding Anyone?, a Christmas comedy playing at The […]

The Kitchen’s 4th Annual Pool Party

It’s summer, so naturally the team from The Kitchen put on a pool party!

Great Minds Don’t Think Alike 12/12

Cal and Christian slog through some of the year’s last stories of abuse of autistic children, critique Carly Findlay’s recent article about the International […]

Brace Yourself – Christmas is only a month away!

The Wednesday Get Cereal team shares and discusses the joy of Christmas.

Just Saying S2 EP1 – Holidays

Primary School Disco – Christmas Edition

From us here at Primary School Disco, we wish you all a very merry Christmas and the happiest of new years! The […]

