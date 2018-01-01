Do you like Video Games? Do you like films? Do you like Anime? Do you like a ton of other pop culture related stuff…? Then you’ve come to the right place. Here at CP (Cultural Popcorn) we deliver all sorts from game reviews to love letters to Ryan Reynolds (yes that is a segment you didn’t read that wrong) and everything else in-between (a lot fits between those two). So why not check us out and have a listen on SYN Nation.