The Yellow Family S01E07 – ‘Homer Goes to College’
The boys are outsmarted by special guest Marcus who brings ‘Homer Goes to College’ for discussion. The trio chat about Mr. Burns for […]
Swinburne on SYN – Things That People Just Shouldn’t Do – August 5
Michelle, Marjorie and Dean discuss a few things that people shouldn’t be doing.
Swinburne on SYN – Marjorie, Michelle, Dean – Inventions We’re Expected To See in the Future! – August 5
Marjorie, Michelle and Dean talk about flying vehicles, the suncreen pill and amazing technology for cancer patients
Swinburne on SYN – Pink, Dean and Courtney – Digital Australia 16 – July 29
Pink, Dean and Courtney take you through some of the statistics about gaming and gamers in Australia. Find out what disease playing […]
Swinburne on SYN – Dean and Josh. Courage and Controversy – July 22
Dean and Josh discussed the controversy surrounding Caitlyn Jenner receiving the Arthur Ashe Award for courage.
Swinburne on SYN – Dean & Josh talk Superhero Movies – July 22
Hear Dean and Josh nerd out talking about why superhero movies are the new benchmark for movies and what movies they cannot […]
Swinburne on SYN – Would you rather? July 15
Dean, Josh and Lach give you their opinions on difficult life choices and tough situations. Find out what choice they would make […]
Swinburne on SYN – Sports Update July 15
Dean, Josh and Lach present the latest sporting news. They provide updates from the AFL and Soccer as well as providing team […]