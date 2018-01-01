Discussion
Ignorance Is This
“Ignorant by Choice meets Ignorant by Default” Hosted by Scott Martin and Oliver Dear, ‘Ignorance is This’ is a program about Oliver’s attempt […]
LIT: The literature show on SYN
Lit is the youth literature show on SYN NATION. Tired of the boring and intellectual book discussions for old people on the […]
The Yellow Family S01E07 – ‘Homer Goes to College’
The boys are outsmarted by special guest Marcus who brings ‘Homer Goes to College’ for discussion. The trio chat about Mr. Burns for […]
Discussion: Abigail/1702
Hosts Jim and Christian, along with AP Thierry, discuss Abigail/1702, the sequel to Arthur Miller’s The Crucible. Boutique Theatre’s production of Abigail/1702, is being performed […]
The Hot Tag Ep 1 “Sports Entertainment”
The first Hot Tag podcast here on SYN! Join us as we look back at the week that was; NJPW Dominion 6.19, […]
The Hot Tag – Podcast
Lace up your boots. It’s time for the Hot Tag, your weekly round-up of all things pro wrestling. We’re your hosts Erin […]
Discussion: Cat Cafes
No cultural phenomenon is too low brow for Art Smitten. Hosts Beth and Will are joined by producer Lauren to discuss their […]
Discussion: FOLA Genius
Hosts Christian and Jonathan discuss Genius, a show that was part of the Festival of Live Arts.
AEU Forum for Victorian LGBTIQ Students and Staff – Midsumma Festival
The Naughty Rude Show was lucky enough to score an invitation to a recent forum hosted by the Australian Education Forum on […]