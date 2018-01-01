Discussion

Ignorance Is This

“Ignorant by Choice meets Ignorant by Default”   Hosted by Scott Martin and Oliver Dear, ‘Ignorance is This’ is a program about Oliver’s attempt […]

LIT: The literature show on SYN

Lit is the youth literature show on SYN NATION. Tired of the boring and intellectual book discussions for old people on the […]

The Hot Tag

Redesign. Rebuild. Reclaim.

The Yellow Family

The Yellow Family S01E07 – ‘Homer Goes to College’

The boys are outsmarted by special guest Marcus who brings ‘Homer Goes to College’ for discussion. The trio chat about Mr. Burns for […]

Art Smitten

Discussion: Abigail/1702

Hosts Jim and Christian, along with AP Thierry, discuss Abigail/1702, the sequel to Arthur Miller’s The Crucible.  Boutique Theatre’s production of Abigail/1702, is being performed […]

The Hot Tag – Podcast

The Hot Tag Ep 1 “Sports Entertainment”

The first Hot Tag podcast here on SYN! Join us as we look back at the week that was; NJPW Dominion 6.19, […]

Art Smitten

Discussion: Cat Cafes

No cultural phenomenon is too low brow for Art Smitten. Hosts Beth and Will are joined by producer Lauren to discuss their […]

Art Smitten

Discussion: FOLA Genius

Hosts Christian and Jonathan discuss Genius, a show that was part of the Festival of Live Arts. 

The Naughty Rude Show

AEU Forum for Victorian LGBTIQ Students and Staff – Midsumma Festival

The Naughty Rude Show was lucky enough to score an invitation to a recent forum hosted by the Australian Education Forum on […]

