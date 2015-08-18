diversity

Lab Rats Show Logo
Lab Rats – The SYN Science Show

Lab Rats Episode 9: Bugs, Insects, and Entomology

This week Nicholas and Alayna bug each other out with fascinating info about insects. We have everything you need to know about […]

Raise The Platform

Controversy

Ariane and Veronica discuss disability controversy with special guest Jess!!

Take Care

Take Care 18/08/15

On Take Care this week the girls discuss: – The modelling industry and it’s lack of diversity in terms of race, sexuality, […]

SYN Showcases Young Talent From Across Australia in Seasonal Programming Shake Up

Youth-run community broadcaster SYN has launched two new radio programming grids, now broadcasting from their new studios in Melbourne’s CBD.   SYN’s […]

Great Minds Don’t Think Alike

Great Minds Don’t Think Alike show 20/12

Christian, Eamon and Issa rip apart a host of autism myths, including vaccine causes, diet ‘cures’ and those embedded in research practices.

Wanderland

Wanderland Saturday 6 December 2014

Fari, Saya and Melody talk about how to meet people in a new city and their experiences as international students in Melbourne.

Best of SYN

Shout Out! CMY Live Radio Workshop November 2014.

Shout Out! is a program of the Centre for Multicultural Youth (CMY) in Melbourne. The crew came to SYN for a live […]

Raise The Platform

S04.E05

Shaz and Veronica discuss voting on Election Day.  Voting accessibility, voting privacy and if it is a good idea to lower the […]

SYNcytium

SYNcytium Saturday 29 November 2014

Cleo shares her thoughts on Acts of Worship on the latest episode of SYNcytium.

Wanderland

Wanderland Saturday 22 November 2014

How does the Melbourne weather affect your fashion choice? Melody and Daisy share their thoughts and chat about style on Wanderland.

