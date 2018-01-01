Ellijahna Victoria

JOB BLOG // Alumni Profile: Ellijahna Victoria

You can’t be under 26 forever. When SYNners get too old to volunteer, a lot of them go on to work in […]

What happens to homeless people when they die

We’ve been tackling homelessness in Victoria for years. But have you ever wondered what happens to those who die on the streets? […]

Tackling sexual assault: compulsory self-defence classes for secondary students

By ELLIJAHNA VICTORIA VICTORIAN students have called for compulsory self-defence classes at secondary schools in a bid to combat the threat of […]

Energy drinks: the new weight loss tool

Caffeinated energy drinks have sparked public health debates in a number of countries. Now, a new trend, which sees the beverages being […]

What is Ectogenesis?

Would you grow your baby in an artificial womb? A British scientist has predicted that by 2074, only 30 percent of all babies […]

