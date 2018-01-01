environment

Cape Town Water Crisis, Stopping Disease in Agriculture Animals

100 days of Donald Trump – Envirence Podcast 2

What effect has Donald Trump had on the environment during his first 100 days in the presidency.   Listen Here: Listen to […]

The Night Parrot is Back!

Ladies and Gentleman, the Night Parrot is back!!! (Well to be honest it probably never left to start with) but we now […]

Australians can have zero-emission electricity, without blowing the bill

Rooftop solar proves a challenge to keeping prices low on the grid. Solar image from www.shutterstock.com Paul Graham, CSIRO The Australian government […]

What is a Cane Toad?

According to the Kimberley Toad Busters Cane Toads are a few weeks – even days away from Fitzroy Crossing (WA) and have nearly […]

Brace Yourselves, Cane Toads are Coming

Its time to brace for impact in Fitzroy Crossing (WA) as Cane Toads are on their way. Dylan had a chat with […]

Interview with Greens Senator Janet Rice.

Last week I caught up with Greens Senator for Victoria Janet Rice. Have a listen below: https://www.facebook.com/Envirence-Radio-Show-845410712183030/?fref=nf

NSW Anti-CSG Protest Laws/Large Fish Kill/Self Tying Shoes

http://omnyapp.com/shows/envirence/nsw-anti-csg-protest-laws-large-fish-…

NSW Anti-CSG Protest Laws/Air Quality Pigeons (!)/Google AI Win

