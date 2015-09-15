facebook

Panorama

Owen Wilson ‘Wowposting’: Behind the Wow

On a Monday evening in March, hundreds of strangers gathered together at Melbourne’s Federation square to wow in unison like the film […]

I’m Not From Here

INFH Podcast + Playlist – The Grand Finale

It’s the last live INFH, and man it was loose. Josh is joined by WA correspondent/little brother Scott, live via Skype for […]

Amplify

Wednesday, April 20th

Toby & Rebecca distinguish ironic online communists, recap Supanova from a volunteer’s perspective, and discuss comic books as an art form.

Take Care

Take Care 15/9/15

Take Care with Tilly and Alana has another political week. We talk about: – The #libspill, our new leader Malcolm Turnbull, what […]

Swinburne University

Swinburne on SYN – Online Privacy

Dean is joined by Internet Entertainer Chris Holmes and IT Networking Student Kirby Siason as they discuss your online privacy habits. The […]

Swinburne University

Swinburne on SYN – Josh & Marjorie – Body Shaming – August 11

Marjorie and Josh discuss the 17,000 signed ‘fat is not a feeling’ petition in regards to Facebook having a ‘Feeling Fat’ status […]

Swinburne University

Swinburne on SYN Pink, Lach and Dalmar – August 4

Get Cereal

Mondays: Social Media and Online Dating

Everything is going digital in this day and age, and although it’s still in its awkward-creepy phase, social media and online dating […]

Get Cereal

Friday: Facebook Rant

Hammy, Jack and Scott discuss what they dislike about Facebook, with Hammy berating Jack for ‘poking’ him earlier this week!

The Graduates

The Graduates #9 Social Media and Job Hunting

Social media can be hard to navigate at the best of times, but it’s extra difficult when you’re looking for a job. […]

