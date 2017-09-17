film
MOVIE GOGGLES: EP 4 – A CHRISTMAS PRINCE (2017)
The Movie Goggles boys are back! After their third episode review of Jack and Jill mysteriously went missing, lost in the annals […]
MOVIE GOGGLES: EP 2 – LAVALANTULA (2015)
Fire Burns… Lava Bites! If you’re scared of spiders, now is the time to block your ears! Watch your head as Nic […]
Cultural Popcorn Ep 10 (final)
Thank you everyone for tuning in to Cultural Popcorn this Season, we had so fun much bring it to you. We will […]
Review: More Pudding Anyone? + Discussion: Sexism in Christmas movies
Christian, Silvi, Hamish and Smithers discuss sexism in Christmas movies and review More Pudding Anyone?, the new Christmas comedy playing at 8.30pm at The […]
Review: The Man Who Invented Christmas
Andrew reviews the new Charles Dickens biopic starring Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer, Jonathan Pryce and Miriam Margoyles
Review: Loving Vincent
There’s a strange phenomena that occurs when you go to review something as intriguing and over-hyped as Loving Vincent. First, you are […]
Review: Lucky
On September 17th, 2017, Harry Dean Stanton passed away at the age of 91 years old. He lived the life of an […]
Refugees on Air Episode #2
Syrian Twins Sarah and Maya interview Refugee actor Tony Le Nguyen, discussing his journey from Vietnam to Australia as a youth, the […]
Cultural Popcorn
Do you like Video Games? Do you like films? Do you like Anime? Do you like a ton of other pop culture related stuff…? Then you’ve come to the right place. Here at CP (Cultural Popcorn) we deliver all sorts from game reviews to love letters to Ryan Reynolds (yes that is a segment you didn’t read that wrong) and everything else in-between (a lot fits between those two). So why not check us out and have a listen on SYN Nation.
Interview: Andrew Grimmer
Rebi and Andrew chat to Melbourne artist Andrew Grimmer who contributed to the feature-length painted animation, Loving Vincent.