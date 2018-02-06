Fremantle

The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, February 27th, 2018

New music from Janelle Monáe and 5 Seconds of Summer, plus throwbacks from Silverchair and La Roux on this week’s Mixed Bag

Mixed Bag with Matt Cappeluti
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, February 20th, 2018

On today’s Mixed Bag, there’s new music from Muse, throwbacks from Operator Please and Presets, and more

The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, February 13th, 2018

New music from Missy Higgins on today’s Mixed Bag, plus Billie Eilish, Drake and classic Spice Girls

Mixed Bag with Matt Cappeluti
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, February 6th, 2018

Today’s Mixed Bag counts down the 14 most played tracks on radio in 2017

Falls Downtown.

Falls Festival Downtown Review

Spanning over two decades, the Falls Festival has always been consistent in one area: the line-up. The 2017/18 line-up is no different […]

The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, December 5th, 2017

On today’s Mixed Bag: ARIA winners Sia & Paul Kelly, Muse, a “lovey-dovey” track from G-Eazy & Halsey and more!

Mixed Bag with Matt Cappeluti
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, November 28th, 2017

A big edition of Mixed Bag this afternoon: tracks from ARIA nominees Amy Shark, The Preatures, and Sia, plus a tribute to […]

The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, November 21st, 2017

Matt opens the Mixed Bag, and this evening pulls out tracks from Midnight Oil, George Michael, The Wombats, Sheppard and Lady Gaga!

Mixed Bag with Matt Cappeluti
The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, November 14th, 2017

From Midnight Oil, Goanna, Kylie and Bublé to Calvin, Harry Styles, Charlie Puth and The Potbelleez – today’s Mixed Bag really is […]

The Mixed Bag

Playlist | Tuesday, November 7th, 2017

It’s the race that stops the nation, but that isn’t stopping Matt! On today’s Mixed Bag, there’s new music from The Presets

