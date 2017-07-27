get cereal
GC Thursday – Playlist 27.7.17
Here are the tunes that Thursday’s Get Cereal crew spun you. Vera Blue – Regular Touch Alwways – Dream Tonite Modjo – […]
GC Thursday – Playlist 20.7.17
Here are the tunes that Thursday’s Get Cereal crew spun you. Lay It On Me – Vance Joy Talk Is Cheap – […]
Didirri – Blind You | Live on Get Cereal, SYN 90.7
DIDIRRI – LIVE ON GET CEREAL Recorded Friday, 19 May 2017 Last week we were treated to a stunning live performance […]
Rove McManus on Get Cereal
Sam Menhennet chats with Rove McManus on Get Cereal about his new upcoming show on ABC2 called Whovians, a Brand New Doctor […]