Young people at risk from lack of exercise

Most young people do not get enough exercise, putting them at risk of long term health problems, a new report has found. […]

The Naughty Rude Show

“Stockings and Snow C*cks” on The Naughty Rude Show – 17th December 2017

It’s our last show for the year! To celebrate, we’re throwing a Love Party, and you’re all invited! We’ll be reading some […]

The Naughty Rude Show

Mental Health on The Naughty Rude Show – 10th December 2017

On this week’s show, we chat to Gill Langford from SYN’s very own C’Mon Get Happy, Psychologist Mel Kelleher, and share our […]

Flu
Panorama

Melbourne flu outbreak

Australia is experiencing what might be its worst flu season yet. Reporter Vasiliki Raptis investigates.

The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 9th April 2017

This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Katie, Stefan and Amorette have a couple news stories to share. We talk about a […]

Controversy surrounds roll out of university drug testing kit

Pill testing is a controversial topic that has dipped in and out of headlines in recent years. As The University of Melbourne […]

The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 19th February 2017

Tonight on the Naughty Rude Show, we’re talking the big ‘O’. That’s right, orgasms. Your hosts Elsie, Felicity and Jonathan are joined […]

turtle eye

Great Barrier Reef turtles health at risk due to high metal levels in blood

Green turtles at Queesland’s Upstart Bay are facing record breaking health issues. New World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) research shows high […]

Life in Colour

Life in Colour S1 #7: Feel Good and Be Authentically You

Show #7: Feel Good and Be Authentically You Do you ever feel stressed and anxious? Sit back and relax with us as […]

Lab Rats – The SYN Science Show

Lab Rats Episode 4: Nutrition and Diet

This week, we were interested in learning about nutrition. Nicholas attended World Vegan Day to find out about the vegan diet, whether […]

