All Day Breakfast
The All Day Breakfast is the morning/afternoon show for the late sleeper, covering everything you missed at breakfast and everything else you need to know to face the day. Join Brent, Josh and Eli every Wednesday from 3-4pm on SYN 90.7 for the laziest lie-in of your week!
Can You Dig It?
A show for anyone who loves hip hop, r&b, soul and jazz fusion. Episdoe 1: http://syn.org.au/can-dig-summer-edition-best-2016/
Can You Dig It? Show #2 – 21st August 2016
Can You Dig It is a show for anyone who loves hip hop and jazz fusion. Show 2 takes a look at […]
Can You Dig It? Show #1 – 14th August 2016
Here’s the playlist for the first-ever edition of Can You Dig It, a show for anyone who loves hip hop, soul and […]
IV – Xolisa and Emerald 14/7/2016
Hip hop artists Emerald and Xolisa came in to talk about Emerald Hip Hop Sessions, an event coordinated by Emerald with Xolisa […]
Interview: Defron – Walk This Way
Lauren is joined in the studio with DEFRON, a local Melbourne hip-hop artist and the leader behind the Walk This Way project. Defron talks […]
Spit Syndicate Interview
Chris chatted for The College Dropout with Nick from Spit Syndicate about their new single ‘Know Better’ and their upcoming national tour.
Interview with Remi
Scott had a chat with Remi about his music, his views and his upcoming national tour. Photo Credit: flackseed/ Casual Band […]