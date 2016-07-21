IV
IV With David Woods – Get Cereal 21/7/16
Interview with David Woods, co-creator of The Chat, a theatre performance at the North Melborune Town Hall from the 27th to the […]
IV with Sarah Belkner – Get Cereal 14/7/2016
Interview with Sarah Belkner, promoting the single launch of her new single Time.
IV – Xolisa and Emerald 14/7/2016
Hip hop artists Emerald and Xolisa came in to talk about Emerald Hip Hop Sessions, an event coordinated by Emerald with Xolisa […]
THE HOIST: Mayfair Kytes IV with Becs + Claire 22.03.2016
Matt from Mayfair Kytes talked the philosphy behind their music and left us with a stunning live acoustic performance of “Felonious Rift” – […]
THE HOIST: Sex on Toast IV with Abbey + Becs 08.03.2016
We were warned, but not complelety prepared for the eccentric energy emmited from Angus of SEX ON TOAST ! Abbey + Becs […]
THE HOIST: The Attics IV with Abbey + Becs 01-03-16
Cameron and Ben from THE ATTICS talk their new single, “Not Like” with Abbey + Becs which is unlike what we’ve heard […]
THE HOIST: Luke Daniel Peacock IV with Abbey + Becs (16.02/16)
Soul rocker, Luke Daniel Peacock chatted with Abbey + Becs on Tuesday about his musical process and forthcoming album “We’ve Come A […]
DIET. IV with Abbey + Becs (09/02/2016)
The boys from DIET. had a lively chat with Abbey + Becs and treated our listeners to a live performance of their […]
The Hoist: IV with Yeo
Ed and Kelvin had a chat over the phone to Melbourne-based songwriter and music producer Yeo pior to his gig at the […]
EatNoise IV!
The Wednesday Get Cereal team were absolutely delighted to have Pete Whelan from The Strange come in and discuss the newest/hotest social media […]