IV With David Woods – Get Cereal 21/7/16

Interview with David Woods, co-creator of The Chat, a theatre performance at the North Melborune Town Hall from the 27th to the […]

IV with Sarah Belkner – Get Cereal 14/7/2016

Interview with Sarah Belkner, promoting the single launch of her new single Time.

IV – Xolisa and Emerald 14/7/2016

Hip hop artists Emerald and Xolisa came in to talk about Emerald Hip Hop Sessions, an event coordinated by Emerald with Xolisa […]

THE HOIST: Mayfair Kytes IV with Becs + Claire 22.03.2016

Matt from Mayfair Kytes talked the philosphy behind their music and left us with a stunning live acoustic performance of “Felonious Rift” – […]

THE HOIST: Sex on Toast IV with Abbey + Becs 08.03.2016

We were warned, but not complelety prepared for the eccentric energy emmited from Angus of SEX ON TOAST ! Abbey + Becs […]

THE HOIST: The Attics IV with Abbey + Becs 01-03-16

Cameron and Ben from THE ATTICS talk their new single, “Not Like” with Abbey + Becs which is unlike what we’ve heard […]

THE HOIST: Luke Daniel Peacock IV with Abbey + Becs (16.02/16)

Soul rocker, Luke Daniel Peacock chatted with Abbey + Becs on Tuesday about his musical process and forthcoming album “We’ve Come A […]

DIET. IV with Abbey + Becs (09/02/2016)

The boys from DIET. had a lively chat with Abbey + Becs and treated our listeners to a live performance of their […]

The Hoist: IV with Yeo

Ed and Kelvin had a chat over the phone to Melbourne-based songwriter and music producer Yeo pior to his gig at the […]

EatNoise IV!

The Wednesday Get Cereal team were absolutely delighted to have Pete Whelan from The Strange come in and discuss the newest/hotest social media […]

