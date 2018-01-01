jake stevens
Friday Night Fidelity
Music and stories with Jake Stevens. Friday Night Fidelity explores a world of stories from the world of music, giving voice to new ideas and shining the spotlight on little heard tracks.
Playlist: September 12th, 2015 | NEXT with Jake Stevens
Playlist for NEXT with Jake Stevens, as aired Saturday, September 12th, 2015. This week’s playlist features music from Amplify, Boy Behind the Fence, […]
Playlist: September 5th, 2015 | NEXT with Jake Stevens
Playlist for NEXT with Jake Stevens, as aired Saturday, September 5th, 2015. This week’s playlist features music from Alexander Borgen, Deadly Deadly, James […]
Playlist: August 22nd, 2015 | NEXT with Jake Stevens
Playlist for NEXT with Jake Stevens, as aired Saturday, August 22nd, 2015. This week’s playlist features music from Alexander Borgen, Beacon., Carla Geneve, […]
Playlist: August 15th, 2015 | NEXT with Jake Stevens
Playlist for NEXT with Jake Stevens, as aired Saturday, August 15th, 2015. This week’s playlist features music from AUTHNTK x Icepak, Awaken, […]
Playlist: August 28th, 2015 | NEXT with Jake Stevens
Playlist for NEXT with Jake Stevens, as aired Saturday, August 28th, 2015. This week’s playlist features music from Elsa Grace, High Rise […]
Playlist: August 8th, 2015 | NEXT with Jake Stevens
Playlist for NEXT with Jake Stevens, as aired Saturday, August 8th, 2015. This week’s playlist features music from Amplify, Anna Oliphant Wright, […]
Playlist: August 1st, 2015 | NEXT with Jake Stevens
Playlist for NEXT with Jake Stevens, as aired Saturday, August 1st, 2015. This week’s playlist features music from Alex Sowerby, Beacon, Burnout, […]
Playlist: July 25th, 2015 | NEXT with Jake Stevens
Playlist for NEXT with Jake Stevens, as aired Saturday, July 25th, 2015. This week’s playlist features music from Asha Jefferies, Benjamin Perrin, Bren, […]
Playlist: July 18th, 2015 | NEXT with Jake Stevens
Playlist for NEXT with Jake Stevens, as aired Saturday, July 18th, 2015. This week’s playlist features music from Alexander Borgen, Forbidden Envy, Icepak x […]