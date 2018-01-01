jobblog
JOB BLOG // Alumni Profile: Ellijahna Victoria
You can’t be under 26 forever. When SYNners get too old to volunteer, a lot of them go on to work in […]
JOB BLOG // Alumni Profile: Tess Ikonomou
You can’t be under 26 forever. When SYNners get too old to volunteer, a lot of them go on to work in […]
JOB BLOG // Dissecting Job Titles
Ever hopped on Seek, Googled a bunch of jobs and thought “I’d be perfect at that!!” only to find the requirements are […]
JOB BLOG // Job Interviews
So you’ve submitted an application, you’ve received a call back and they want you to come in for an interview? Good one! […]
JOB BLOG // LinkedIn
Linkedin: it’s like Facebook but for ‘professionals’, right? But how important is it really? It’s hard to really quantify the importance of LinkedIn […]
JOB BLOG // Keeping A Record Of Your Work
If you’re volunteering at SYN, it’s likely you have a HUGE amount of work: great stuff, good stuff and stuff you’d rather […]
JOB BLOG // Cover Letter
When applying for jobs you’ll be expected to write a cover letter to submit with your application. Cover letters are straightforward in […]
JOB BLOG // Key Selection Criteria
If you’re applying for jobs, eventually you’ll be asked to respond to Key Selection Criteria (KSC). Key Selection Criteria are literally just that: […]
JOB BLOG // Writing your CV
So you’ve found a job you like and you’ve decided you want to apply for it. Great! But what the heck do you […]
JOB BLOG // Why you should join the SYN Leadership Team
Applications for the 2017 Leadership Team are now open! SYN’s Leadership Team are a select group of volunteers who are responsible for […]