JOB BLOG // Alumni Profile: Ellijahna Victoria

You can’t be under 26 forever. When SYNners get too old to volunteer, a lot of them go on to work in […]

JOB BLOG // Alumni Profile: Tess Ikonomou

made-2.jpg
Logo203.jpg
Textual Healing

Made Stuchbery on the first novel

What happens AFTER you write the book… SYNner, writer and journalist Made Stuchbery explains the process of writing and editing her first […]

10292529_10154460274868574_5956781810203752199_n_24-2.jpg
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Giselle A Nguyen FEMINISM & JOURNALISM

Lauren spoke to Daily Life writer Giselle A Nguyen about her experiences of being a journalist in the current Australian media landscape. Giselle Nguyen was a […]

mX20stand.jpg
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

The Death of the mX

The mX newspaper will be closing down. Reporter Josh Ryan had a look at the changing media landscape, and how the paper […]

download_5.jpg
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Skyscraper development in the CBD

Reporters Martin Ditmann and Rose Houghton investigate the increase of highrise developments in the CBD after the announcement by Liberal Minister for […]

working20life20logo-2.jpg
The20Working20Life20logo_0.jpg
The Working Life

The Working Life Episode Nine ft. Sean Power

This week Clair caught up with news reporter, Sean Power. Sean has previously worked on Sunrise, The Morning Show, 2GB Drive, A […]

3872155588_215554ac40_m.jpg
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Obesity in Australia

Today a global study published in The Lancet medical journal shows obesity rates are climbing worldwide, with Australasia experiencing the biggest increase […]

fair.jpg
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

‘Fair Trade’ might not be so fair

New research has found buying ‘Fair Trade’ coffee is not really helping the very poor. By comparing living standards in Fair Trade-certified […]

new20matilda20pic.jpg
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

New Matilda- Chris Graham on Panorama

Our reporter Erin Handley spoke to the new editor, Chris Graham of Independent magazine New Matilda about the state of indigenous affairs […]

