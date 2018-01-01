life

The Naughty Rude Show

Mental Health on The Naughty Rude Show – 10th December 2017

On this week’s show, we chat to Gill Langford from SYN’s very own C’Mon Get Happy, Psychologist Mel Kelleher, and share our […]

Too Young To Fail

TYTF Podcast 06 – Mum Should Have Knocked

Zach and Charlie Present: TOO YOUNG TO FAIL TYTF Podcast Episode 06 – Mum Should Have Knocked   Have you ever found […]

Too Young To Fail

TYTF Podcast 05: Marli and Me

Zach and Charlie Present: TOO YOUNG TO FAIL TYTF Podcast Episode 05 – Marli & Me On this weeks show, Zach has […]

Too Young To Fail

TYTF Podcast 04: Bachelor ’17

Zach and Charlie Present: TOO YOUNG TO FAIL TYTF Podcast Episode 04 – Bachelor’s ’17 On this weeks episode, we pitch one another to become the […]

Lab Rats – The SYN Science Show

Lab Rats Episode 1: Meteorology and the Weather

Tune-in to hear Alayna and Nicholas talk about weather patterns, how we model them, and the storms that ravaged the Eastern states […]

Too Young To Fail

TYTF Podcast 03: All Pain No Gain

Zach and Charlie Present: TOO YOUNG TO FAIL TYTF Podcast Episode 03 – All Pain No Gain For those wondering, we didn’t follow […]

Too Young To Fail

TYTF Podcast 02: Takeoff

Zach and Charlie Present: TOO YOUNG TO FAIL TYTF Podcast Episode 02 – Takeoff We ramble through our new segments, Pain or Gain and Cute […]

Too Young To Fail

TYTF Podcast 01: Pilot

Zach and Charlie Present: TOO YOUNG TO FAIL TYTF Podcast Episode 01 – Pilot Our European summer tan has faded, our bank accounts […]

Amateur Hour

Amateur Hour Episode 9: Interview w/ Quarter Life

Per brought the cavalry this week as he brought in his friends that happen to be in a band called Quarter-Life. Two […]

How to Be…

How to be… Healthy

How to be Healthy   This week’s episode focused on physical health, because looking after your body makes it easier to look […]

