00: Share your musical firsts!

Friday Night Fidelity debuts this week, but host Jake Stevens needs your help!

Falls Downtown.

Falls Festival Downtown Review

Spanning over two decades, the Falls Festival has always been consistent in one area: the line-up. The 2017/18 line-up is no different […]

LIVE ON THE HOIST: The Creases

Matilda catches up with Joe from The Creases to talk about all things “Everybody Knows”. Listen in to hear when you can […]

The Melbourne List Podcast – 11/01/17

With 2 weeks under our belts, the Melbourne List is only getting better and better. Check out this week’s podcast as we […]

The Melbourne List Podcast – 04/01/17

Missed the fun and games from our very first week? Look no further! Join us while we talk about all things Melbourne […]

The Kitchen's 4th Annual Pool Party - Live Now on SYN Nation
The Kitchen

The Kitchen’s 4th Annual Pool Party

It’s summer, so naturally the team from The Kitchen put on a pool party!

The Hoist

Live on the Hoist – Client Liaison

Erin from the Hoist chats with Monte Morgan from Melbourne duo Client Liaison, about their debut album ‘Diplomatic Immunity’. Have a listen!

The Hoist

Live on the Hoist – Mihra

We chat with Chevaunne and Tearnu from Melbourne band Mihra about their debut album ‘Hoping for Gold’. We also had an acoustic performance […]

New and Approved

New & Approved: Chelsea Bleach IV (13.05.16)

Emily, Prani, and Jess from Chelsea Bleach dropped by the studio to chat to Rosa and Phi about their debut single ‘Public […]

Get Cereal

IV: Matty T Wall 12/5/16

The brilliant Matty T Wall and band jumped off a plane from Perth and ran straight to the Get Cereal Studios to […]

