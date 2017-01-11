live music
00: Share your musical firsts!
Friday Night Fidelity debuts this week, but host Jake Stevens needs your help!
Falls Festival Downtown Review
Spanning over two decades, the Falls Festival has always been consistent in one area: the line-up. The 2017/18 line-up is no different […]
LIVE ON THE HOIST: The Creases
Matilda catches up with Joe from The Creases to talk about all things “Everybody Knows”. Listen in to hear when you can […]
The Melbourne List Podcast – 11/01/17
With 2 weeks under our belts, the Melbourne List is only getting better and better. Check out this week’s podcast as we […]
The Melbourne List Podcast – 04/01/17
Missed the fun and games from our very first week? Look no further! Join us while we talk about all things Melbourne […]
The Kitchen’s 4th Annual Pool Party
It’s summer, so naturally the team from The Kitchen put on a pool party!
Live on the Hoist – Client Liaison
Erin from the Hoist chats with Monte Morgan from Melbourne duo Client Liaison, about their debut album ‘Diplomatic Immunity’. Have a listen!
Live on the Hoist – Mihra
We chat with Chevaunne and Tearnu from Melbourne band Mihra about their debut album ‘Hoping for Gold’. We also had an acoustic performance […]
New & Approved: Chelsea Bleach IV (13.05.16)
Emily, Prani, and Jess from Chelsea Bleach dropped by the studio to chat to Rosa and Phi about their debut single ‘Public […]
IV: Matty T Wall 12/5/16
The brilliant Matty T Wall and band jumped off a plane from Perth and ran straight to the Get Cereal Studios to […]