Panorama

Changes to citizenship test could disadvantage refugees

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull recently announced changes to the Australian Citizenship Test. Reporter Shannon Schubert finds out about these changes, and how they might affect […]

Liberal Party front bench re shuffle: progressive or strategic?

First a new Prime Minister, now the reshuffling of the front bench, it appears the Liberal party is wasting no time in […]

