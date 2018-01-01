Marvel

Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews Marvel’s BLACK PANTHER

Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews   The Iggy Boys are back with yet ANOTHER episode all about how much […]

Art Smitten

Interview: Sam Yong

Caroline’s interview with Sam Yong, Apparition Media 30-year-old artist and designer of the Spider-Man: Homecoming mural at Melbourne Central. Caroline’s interview with […]

Amplify

Thursday, February 18th

Richard, Will and Patrick discuss Marvel, ziplines on the MCG, Skyboxer, dubstep and more!

Swinburne University

Swinburne on SYN – Dean & Josh talk Superhero Movies – July 22

Hear Dean and Josh nerd out talking about why superhero movies are the new benchmark for movies and what movies they cannot […]

