Mason Smith
Job Seeker of the week: Mason
Mason is a pretty snappy guy, he knows all about the coolest music and manages a team of hundreds of young media […]
New and Approved Playlist: Monday 09/07/2012
Hosts: Mason and Florence TWIN SHADOW: Golden Light (Confess) BLUR: The Puritan MICACHU & THE SHAPES: OK TILLY AND THE […]
New and Approved Playlist: Monday 02/07/2012
Hosts: Mason and Florence A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS: Fear (Worship) PURITY RING: Fineshrine (Shrines) PAUL BANKS: Summertime Is Coming (Julian Plenti Lives…) […]
New and Approved Playlist: Monday 25/06/2012
Hosts: Mason and Florence JAPANDROIDS: The Nights Of Wine And Roses (Celebration Rock) BLONDS: Run (The Bad Ones) PLAN B: Lost […]
New and Approved Playlist: Monday 11/06/2012
Hosts: Mason and Florence BOBBY WOMACK: Dayglo Reflection feat. Lana Del Rey (The Bravest Man In The Universe) HOORAY FOR EARTH: Realize It’s Not […]
New and Approved Playlist: Monday 14th May
Hosts: Mason and Florence KING TUFF: Anthem (King Tuff) CLOUD NOTHINGS: Cut You (Co La Version) THE WALKMEN: Heaven BEACH HOUSE: On The […]
New and Approved Playlist: Monday 7th May
Hosts: Mason and Florence FATHER JOHN MISTY: Misty’s Nightmares 1&2 (Fear Fun) BOBBY WOMACK: The Bravest Man In The Universe DEATH GRIPS: The Fever […]
New and Approved Playlist: Monday 30th April
Hosts: Mason and Florence CANCER BATS: Bricks and Mortar (Dead Set On Living) YUCK: Chew TOM LARK: All Night Long CORNERSHOP: Something […]