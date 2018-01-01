memes
“Couples’ Night” on The Naughty Rude Show – 29th October 2017
This week on Naughty Rude, Paul and Erin, two people in a relationship, talk about relationship things. We also lend our two cents […]
Amateur Hour Episode 3: Per’s Rant. P-Plates, Massive Predictions
Well… Episode 2 failed to record, but HEY! Episode 3 is here!!! Hear Per rant about public restrooms. How we should conduct […]
Wednesday, April 20th
Toby & Rebecca distinguish ironic online communists, recap Supanova from a volunteer’s perspective, and discuss comic books as an art form.
Wednesday, April 13th
Join Toby and Rebecca as they kick of the first Wednesday show of the season discussing all things memes, sexual tension between […]
4chan sold to Japanese business man
You either hate them or you love them but there is no denying memes are everywhere. 4chan, one of the weirdest and […]
WTF (Why Teens Freak)
Are you feeling ANGSTY? Do you ever FREAK OUT? Well, fear no more. Tune in every Saturday with Kiana and Tara for […]
Panorama
Owen Wilson ‘Wowposting’: Behind the Wow
On a Monday evening in March, hundreds of strangers gathered together at Melbourne’s Federation square to wow in unison like the film […]