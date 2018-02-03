Music stories

A photo of a woman, centre, with a camera in her hand
Friday Night Fidelity logo
Friday Night Fidelity

03: Music photography – behind the lens with Gabrielle Clement

Jake chats with Newcastle based photographer Gabrielle Clement about the ins and outs of music photography

A series of album covers, arranged in a 3x4 grid formation, corresponding with the playlist of this episode, all from Boston
02: Shipping Up To Boston

A playlist of Massachusetts music this week, as Friday Night Fidelity ships up to Boston for some rock, R&B, soul and more.

A series of album covers, arranged in a 3x4 grid formation, corresponding with the playlist of this episode, all about musical firsts
01: A Playlist of Firsts

From first gigs to first make-out sessions, episode 1 of Friday Night Fidelity was the soundtrack of your music life.

vinyl_0
00: Share your musical firsts!

Friday Night Fidelity debuts this week, but host Jake Stevens needs your help!

