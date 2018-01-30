Music
03: Music photography – behind the lens with Gabrielle Clement
Jake chats with Newcastle based photographer Gabrielle Clement about the ins and outs of music photography
02: Shipping Up To Boston
A playlist of Massachusetts music this week, as Friday Night Fidelity ships up to Boston for some rock, R&B, soul and more.
01: A Playlist of Firsts
From first gigs to first make-out sessions, episode 1 of Friday Night Fidelity was the soundtrack of your music life.
00: Share your musical firsts!
Friday Night Fidelity debuts this week, but host Jake Stevens needs your help!
Friday Night Fidelity
Music and stories with Jake Stevens. Friday Night Fidelity explores a world of stories from the world of music, giving voice to new ideas and shining the spotlight on little heard tracks.
Twin Talk
16-year-old twins talk about all things fun, movies, pop culture, inviting various interesting guests each week and taking a break off school & […]
Ep #13 – Summer Special
Hope you’re enjoying your summer! In this one off Special. I’ve got the perfect Summer Soundtrack to help you soak in the […]
GU MUSIC HOUSE
GU Music House covers fresh Australian music and my favourite bands/singers on every Wednesday 12-1 pm. The theme changes every week, including vintage […]
Old records for a New Year
In almost every second hand shop in Melbourne, you can find a collection of vinyl records. Some are scratched. Some have had their best days […]