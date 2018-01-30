Music

A photo of a woman, centre, with a camera in her hand
Friday Night Fidelity logo
Friday Night Fidelity

03: Music photography – behind the lens with Gabrielle Clement

Jake chats with Newcastle based photographer Gabrielle Clement about the ins and outs of music photography

A series of album covers, arranged in a 3x4 grid formation, corresponding with the playlist of this episode, all from Boston
Friday Night Fidelity logo
Friday Night Fidelity

02: Shipping Up To Boston

A playlist of Massachusetts music this week, as Friday Night Fidelity ships up to Boston for some rock, R&B, soul and more.

APN logo
Asian Pop Nation

Playlist – 30/01/18 – Asian Pop Nation

A series of album covers, arranged in a 3x4 grid formation, corresponding with the playlist of this episode, all about musical firsts
Friday Night Fidelity logo
Friday Night Fidelity

01: A Playlist of Firsts

From first gigs to first make-out sessions, episode 1 of Friday Night Fidelity was the soundtrack of your music life.

vinyl_0
Friday Night Fidelity logo
Friday Night Fidelity

00: Share your musical firsts!

Friday Night Fidelity debuts this week, but host Jake Stevens needs your help!

Friday Night Fidelity logo

Friday Night Fidelity

Music and stories with Jake Stevens. Friday Night Fidelity explores a world of stories from the world of music, giving voice to new ideas and shining the spotlight on little heard tracks.

Copy of Radio Talk Show Flyer

Twin Talk

16-year-old twins talk about all things fun, movies, pop culture, inviting various interesting guests each week and taking a break off school & […]

Rockology2Facebook-1160x653
Rockology2Facebook
Rockology

Ep #13 – Summer Special

Hope you’re enjoying your summer! In this one off Special. I’ve got the perfect Summer Soundtrack to help you soak in the […]

WED 12-1 PM _ SYN 90.7

GU MUSIC HOUSE

GU Music House covers fresh Australian music and my favourite bands/singers on every Wednesday 12-1 pm. The theme changes every week, including vintage […]

Episode 1
OPSHOPVINYLCOP LOGO 2
Op-shop Vinyl Cop

Old records for a New Year

In almost every second hand shop in Melbourne, you can find a collection of vinyl records. Some are scratched. Some have had their best days […]

ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule