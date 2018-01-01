National Youth Media Project
Canberra Hub Visit
Australia is a pretty big place, and this only becomes clearer when looking at how far and wide SYN Nation Hubs spread […]
Gippsland Hub Visit
This week marks SYN Nation’s first step out into the big, wide world of regional radio with a visit to SYN Nation’s […]
April Regional Workshop
IT’S REGIONAL WORKSHOP TIME! A fabulous part of the SYN Nation structure is the opportunity to keep learning and growing as radio […]
New National Project Coordinator !
Hello SYN, SYN Nation, SYN family and SYN friends! My name is Jessica Lukjanow, and I’d like to introduce myself as your […]
The faces of SYN Nation
Remember that rad bunch of young folk from around the country who have been producing content for SYN Nation? The National Youth […]
Melbourne workshop for new Media Hub leaders!
It’s pretty hard to believe, but it’s already been a year since SYN Nation made it’s debut on the Digital airwaves! A […]
The new voices of Gippsland!
Well, this was pretty great. Last month, one of SYN’s ol’ faithful radio trainers Bethany Atkinson-Quinton and the National Youth Media […]
Sam Maloney named Young Citizen of the Year!
SYN Young Media Leader Sam Maloney wins Warrnambool Australia Day Young Citizen Award SYN Young Media Leader Sam Maloney has been honoured […]
Envirence
Cape Town Water Crisis, Stopping Disease in Agriculture Animals
Envirence Podcast