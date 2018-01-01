National Youth Media Project

Cape Town Water Crisis, Stopping Disease in Agriculture Animals

Envirence Podcast

canberrapost.jpg

Canberra Hub Visit

Australia is a pretty big place, and this only becomes clearer when looking at how far and wide SYN Nation Hubs spread […]

gippslandpost.jpg

Gippsland Hub Visit

This week marks SYN Nation’s first step out into the big, wide world of regional radio with a visit to SYN Nation’s […]

SYN-Nation2028429.png

April Regional Workshop

IT’S REGIONAL WORKSHOP TIME! A fabulous part of the SYN Nation structure is the opportunity to keep learning and growing as radio […]

blogpost1.jpg

New National Project Coordinator !

Hello SYN, SYN Nation, SYN family and SYN friends! My name is Jessica Lukjanow, and I’d like to introduce myself as your […]

image2028129-1.jpg
10151361_10152057312387081_1173638261_n_1.png
SYN Media

The faces of SYN Nation

Remember that rad bunch of young folk from around the country who have been producing content for SYN Nation? The National Youth […]

image2028129.jpg

Melbourne workshop for new Media Hub leaders!

It’s pretty hard to believe, but it’s already been a year since SYN Nation made it’s debut on the Digital airwaves! A […]

image_6.jpg

The new voices of Gippsland!

  Well, this was pretty great.  Last month, one of SYN’s ol’ faithful radio trainers Bethany Atkinson-Quinton and the National Youth Media […]

Sam20Maloney_young20citizen20of20the20year.jpg

Sam Maloney named Young Citizen of the Year!

SYN Young Media Leader Sam Maloney wins Warrnambool Australia Day Young Citizen Award SYN Young Media Leader Sam Maloney has been honoured […]

Screamway Playlist

