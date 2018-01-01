Oliver Dear
Ignorance is This reviews The Disaster Artist
Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews So we’ve discussed The Room perhaps a couple of times before – the film widely considered […]
Ignorance is This reviews Cloverfield Paradox!
Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews Renowned ‘good’ movie franchise Cloverfield has released a BRAND NEW film exclusively on Netflix a […]
Ignorance is This reviews Marvel’s BLACK PANTHER
Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews The Iggy Boys are back with yet ANOTHER episode all about how much […]
Ignorance Is This
“Ignorant by Choice meets Ignorant by Default” Hosted by Scott Martin and Oliver Dear, ‘Ignorance is This’ is a program about Oliver’s attempt […]