photography

A photo of a woman, centre, with a camera in her hand
Friday Night Fidelity logo
Friday Night Fidelity

03: Music photography – behind the lens with Gabrielle Clement

Jake chats with Newcastle based photographer Gabrielle Clement about the ins and outs of music photography

6_René Magritte_René Magritte and The Barbarian (Le Barbare)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Dr Mark Themann

Rebi and Andrew chat to Dr Mark Themann, Director of the Latrobe Regional Gallery, about their new exhibition René Magritte: The Revealing […]

2.-Clare-Benson-Man-On-The-Moon-from-the-series-Until-There-Is-No-Sun-archival-pigment-print-2014
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Alex Cherney

Christina and Rebi chat to Alex Cherney, one of the photographers in A Field Guide to the Stars, on display at the […]

download
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Stephen Zagala

Hamish, Smithers and Gillian speak to Senior Curator Stephen Zagala about Life Aquatic, his exhibiton that’s currently showing at the Monash Gallery of Art until February […]

EXHI037028_RGB-1.jpg
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: DEGAS – A New Vision, NGV International

Rachel & Jim were fortunate to attend the exclusive media preview of NGV International’s newest winter masterpiece exhibition – DEGAS: A New Vision. […]

12530754_552155841607799_1339690452_n.jpg
amplify20logo-1.jpg
Amplify

Friday, February 5th

Sam, Bianca & Tara discuss the structural integrity of selfie sticks, glance at Leonardo DiCaprio’s past Oscars success, using hair for “go […]

Logo_41.jpeg
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Nilumbik Artists Open Studios

The surrounding bleak and beautiful bush becomes the theme of a wide range of art: Andrew tells co-host Daisy about the Nilumbik […]

ArtSmittenLogo2_3.jpg
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Why Doesn’t She Crack a Smile?

Mia Mala McDonald explores the pressure on women to shape their image to patriarchal expectations in her photography exhibition – featuring needlework […]

IlonaNelson20ThisWildSong2028Nell29.jpg
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Ilona Nelson & Celeste Chandler: Likeness

What can a portrait do? Hosts Lucy and Will chat to artists Ilona Nelson and Celeste Chandler in the studio about their […]

photomani.jpg
11251898_10152755252516496_3599906214157496317_n.png
Swinburne University

Swinburne on SYN – Marjorie Raimundo – Photo Manipulation in Fashion and Advertising Forum – 2 September

Editing is heavily used to accentuate a message within the image or perfect one’s face or figure in order to create attention […]

ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule