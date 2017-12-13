podcast
Ignorance is This reviews The Disaster Artist
Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews So we’ve discussed The Room perhaps a couple of times before – the film widely considered […]
SYN Podcasts
Historically Speaking. Ep.1: Sport Podcast and Playlist
Up there Cazaly- Mike Brady Can’t Bowl, Can’t Bat- Six and Out Horses Daryl Braithwaite
GU MUSIC HOUSE
GU Music House covers fresh Australian music and my favourite bands/singers on every Wednesday 12-1 pm. The theme changes every week, including vintage […]
Cultural Popcorn Ep 10 (final)
Thank you everyone for tuning in to Cultural Popcorn this Season, we had so fun much bring it to you. We will […]
“Stockings and Snow C*cks” on The Naughty Rude Show – 17th December 2017
It’s our last show for the year! To celebrate, we’re throwing a Love Party, and you’re all invited! We’ll be reading some […]
Full Show | Wednesday, December 13th, 2017
Lucy and Jake reunite for their final ever Amplify show, and radio’s Luke & Lewis drop by for a chat!
Mental Health on The Naughty Rude Show – 10th December 2017
On this week’s show, we chat to Gill Langford from SYN’s very own C’Mon Get Happy, Psychologist Mel Kelleher, and share our […]
The Hot Tag Season 2 Episode 8 Season Finale! “The Year in Review”
The end of this years season has finally come! This episode, Jules brings in two of his former guests to discuss the […]
The Hot Tag Season 2 Episode 7 “The Roar Of The Crowd”
This week, Jules brings in a newcomer to the wrestling fandom as they discuss the intoxicating atmosphere of live wrestling events!