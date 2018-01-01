politics
Professionalism in Australian Politics
Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash has come under fire for a heated exchange during Senate estimates, meanwhile the spotlight is on Barnaby Joyce […]
Melbourne to trial safe injecting room
Melbourne will soon trial a safe drug injecting facility, a move supporters say will save hundreds of lives. Nic Zoumboulis investigates
Samantha Ratnam named as Victorian Greens leader
Samantha Ratnam has been named the new leader of the Greens in Victoria, replacing Greg Barber. Reporter Nic Zoumboulis spoke to Samantha […]
Refugees on Air
The one and only refugee podcast giving refugees from all around Australia a voice to share their stories. Hosted by Syrian twins Sarah and Maya Ghassali, episodes are updated every fortnight with new stories to share.
Strong result for the far-right in German election
Last week’s German election result raises some important questions about the rise of far right politics. Jack Fryer investigates
Interview: Sean Bedlam
Christian chats to Sean Bedlam about his Melbourne Fringe Festival show, Death to America, playing from Monday September 25 to Sunday October 1 […]
Interview: Rory Kelly
Christian chats to Rory Kelly from the cast of The Way Out, Josephine Collins’ sci-fi western play now on at Red Stitch Actor’s Theatre […]
One hundred days of Trump: How the 45th presidency is shaping up
On April 29, President of the United States, Donald Trump, will pass 100 days in office. Reporter Kelsey Rettino spoke to Lecturer […]
Interview: Penny Byrne
Gill chats to sculptor and ceramic artist Penny Byrne about Brutal, her politically charged exhibition that’s on at the Linden New Art Gallery […]
Panorama
Greens win Northcote by-election
The Greens have taken the state seat of Northcote in a recent by-election, beating the Labor party in an electorate they’ve held […]