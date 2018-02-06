pop music
Playlist | Tuesday, February 27th, 2018
New music from Janelle Monáe and 5 Seconds of Summer, plus throwbacks from Silverchair and La Roux on this week’s Mixed Bag
Playlist | Tuesday, February 20th, 2018
On today’s Mixed Bag, there’s new music from Muse, throwbacks from Operator Please and Presets, and more
Playlist | Tuesday, February 13th, 2018
New music from Missy Higgins on today’s Mixed Bag, plus Billie Eilish, Drake and classic Spice Girls
Playlist | Tuesday, February 6th, 2018
Today’s Mixed Bag counts down the 14 most played tracks on radio in 2017
Playlist | Tuesday, December 5th, 2017
On today’s Mixed Bag: ARIA winners Sia & Paul Kelly, Muse, a “lovey-dovey” track from G-Eazy & Halsey and more!
Playlist | Tuesday, November 28th, 2017
A big edition of Mixed Bag this afternoon: tracks from ARIA nominees Amy Shark, The Preatures, and Sia, plus a tribute to […]
Playlist | Tuesday, November 21st, 2017
Matt opens the Mixed Bag, and this evening pulls out tracks from Midnight Oil, George Michael, The Wombats, Sheppard and Lady Gaga!
Playlist | Tuesday, November 14th, 2017
From Midnight Oil, Goanna, Kylie and Bublé to Calvin, Harry Styles, Charlie Puth and The Potbelleez – today’s Mixed Bag really is […]
Playlist | Tuesday, November 7th, 2017
It’s the race that stops the nation, but that isn’t stopping Matt! On today’s Mixed Bag, there’s new music from The Presets
Playlist | Tuesday, October 31st, 2017
A tribute to the late songwriter and Easybeats guitarist George Young on today’s Mixed Bag, and brand new music from Sam Smith.