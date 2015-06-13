Represent
Season 2 Episode 7
This week we’re joined by guests Sally Whyte, Finbar O’Mallon, Lucy Hinton and Represent reporter Declan Williams to discuss the big issues […]
Season 2 Episode 6 13.06.15
This week we’re joined by Young Liberals President Simon Breheny, founder of Road to Refuge Dana Affleck and Jacob Thomas from It Gets […]
Represent’s Budget Night Special 2015
SYN Media’s political program, Represent, in collaboration with RMITV, C31 and 2SER breaks down the 2015 Federal Budget from a youth perspective […]
Season 2 Episode 5 30.05.15
This week we speak to Member for Prahran Sam Hibbins (GRE) to discuss marriage equality and the big issues in his electorate. […]
Season 2 Episode 4 23.05.15
This week we take a look at what the Budget 2015 means for young people and speak to Former Speaker Anna Burke […]
Season 2 Episode 1 18.04.15
This week we look at what the Repeal of section 19A to reduce HIV stigma means and what GST is. We also […]
Season 1 Episode 10 11.04.15
This week we take a look at disability policy. We discuss the rollout of the NDIS and education with our guests Rosie […]
Season 1 Episode 9 04.04.15
This week we take a look back at the best of Represent season 1 2015. We look at women’s representation in parliament, […]
Season 1 Episode 8 28.03.15
This week we take a look at what interest rates are and why they affect you, plus the latest on TAFE cuts. […]
Season 1 Episode 7 21.03.15
This week we look at online voting, the recent Israeli election and remember former Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser. We also check in […]