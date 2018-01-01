review

An illustration of the movie poster advertising 'The Disaster Artist', featuring podcasting co-hosts Scott Martin and Oliver Dear.
Ignorance is This Podcast Logo
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews The Disaster Artist

Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews   So we’ve discussed The Room perhaps a couple of times before – the film widely considered […]

Movie goggles
Movie Goggles

MOVIE GOGGLES: EP 5 – STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES (2002)

The second instalment of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Attack of the Clones brings us that famous line about “sand” and many […]

Art Smitten

Review: The Man Who Invented Christmas

Andrew reviews the new Charles Dickens biopic starring  Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer, Jonathan Pryce and Miriam Margoyles

Cultural Popcorn

Do you like Video Games? Do you like films? Do you like Anime? Do you like a ton of other pop culture related stuff…? Then you’ve come to the right place. Here at CP (Cultural Popcorn) we deliver all sorts from game reviews to love letters to Ryan Reynolds (yes that is a segment you didn’t read that wrong) and everything else in-between (a lot fits between those two). So why not check us out and have a listen on SYN Nation.

A photo of David Lynch used in promotional material for his latest film 'The Art Life'. It contains Mr. Lynch sitting down on a chair in a dark room with a Canon DSLR and black mug sitting on a table beside him.

David Lynch’s ‘The Art Life’

David Lynch: The Art Life is the new documentary that chronicles the life of David Lynch from childhood to right before the […]

Art Smitten

Review: In The Mens

In the Mens Interesting look into the expansive Australian male psyche. The show is a number of monologues dedicated to generations of […]

A photo of the product being reviewed

LG 34UC79G Review

The LG 34UC79G has (rightfully so) risen to the top of my “favourite monitors” list. Mixing aesthetics with a top quality, reasonably […]

Gilmore Girls A Year in The Life Recaps
Gilmore Girls: The Revival Recap

Gilmore Girls: The Revival Recap – Episode 3: Summer

Join us for our review of the third episode of Gilmore Girls A Year in the Life – Summer! Hang out with your […]

Gilmore Girls A Year in The Life Recaps
Gilmore Girls: The Revival Recap

Gilmore Girls: The Revival Recap – Episode 2: Spring

Join us for our review of the second episode of Gilmore Girls A Year in the Life – Spring! It’s spring in […]

Gilmore Girls A Year in The Life Recaps
Gilmore Girls: The Revival Recap

Gilmore Girls: The Revival Recap – Episode 1: Winter

Welcome to Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life! This is the first in our series of recaps – Episode 1: Winter! […]

