An illustration of the movie poster advertising 'The Disaster Artist', featuring podcasting co-hosts Scott Martin and Oliver Dear.
Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews The Disaster Artist

Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews   So we’ve discussed The Room perhaps a couple of times before – the film widely considered […]

Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews Cloverfield Paradox!

Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews   Renowned ‘good’ movie franchise Cloverfield has released a BRAND NEW film exclusively on Netflix a […]

Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews Marvel’s BLACK PANTHER

Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews   The Iggy Boys are back with yet ANOTHER episode all about how much […]

Ignorance Is This

“Ignorant by Choice meets Ignorant by Default”   Hosted by Scott Martin and Oliver Dear, ‘Ignorance is This’ is a program about Oliver’s attempt […]

I’m Not From Here

INFH Podcast + Playlist – The Grand Finale

It’s the last live INFH, and man it was loose. Josh is joined by WA correspondent/little brother Scott, live via Skype for […]

I’m Not From Here

INFH Podcast + Playlist – Community Cup 30/06

Josh kicks on at the Reclink Community Cup, Scott joins him to decide whether WA or Victoria has the best libraries, and […]

I’m Not From Here

INFH Podcast + Playlist – Melbourne Museum 23/06

Josh muses over the Melbourne Museum, and Scott helps decide whether WA or Victoria has the best halal snack packs. Tash Sultana […]

I’m Not From Here

INFH Podcast + Playlist – Invisible Cities 16/06

Josh discovers some of Melbourne’s stories using the Invisible Cities app, and Scott joins us to help decide whether WA or Victoria have […]

I’m Not From Here

INFH Podcast + Playlist – Royal Botanic Gardens 09/06

Josh has a wander through the Royal Botanic Gardens, Scott joins him to decide whether WA or Victoria has the better weather, […]

I’m Not From Here

INFH Podcast + Playlist – NRW 02/06

Josh has a look around the Long Walk event at Federation Square, speaks to Ron Murray about the event, and Scott helps […]

