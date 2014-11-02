Star Wars

Movie Goggles

MOVIE GOGGLES: EP 5 – STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES (2002)

The second instalment of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Attack of the Clones brings us that famous line about “sand” and many […]

Generation Z

Show 15 – Science Fiction (Star Trek vs Star Wars)

Show 15 Podcast – 28/2/15 Song List: Star Trekkin’ – The Firm The Ballad of Bilbo Baggins – Leonid Nimoy Viva La […]

Generation Z

Show 14 – Aliens

Show 14 Podcast – 21/2/15 Song List: Counting Stars – One Republic Drops of Jupiter – Train To The Moon And Back […]

Generation Z

Show 8 – First Contact

Show 8 Podcast – 29/11/14 Song List:  Star Trek Theme (2009) – Michael Giacchino Duel of the Fates – John Williams Imperial […]

Sunday Punday

Sunday Punday’s Best Bits: 2/11/14

Somebody saaaaaaave me! Let your warm hands break right through. Somebody saaaaaaaave me! I don’t care how you do it, just save, […]

The Love of a Nerd

Season 01, Week 06 – Star Wars

Aired on the weekend of May the Fourth, there was really only one topic Erik Magister could do. Star Wars.   AIRED: […]

Panorama

May the 4th be with you

Pop culture fans all around Melbourne are preparing for International Star Wars Day this weekend. Reporter Sarah Maunder spoke to fans around […]

Art Smitten

May the 4th be with you

Earlier in the week we had a chat to 2 members of the Melbourne Youth Orchestra, Tom who plays the violin and […]

