Memory Drain

Episode 1: Friendship Drain

This Episode, Host Maria, joined by Paul and Tash, explores the memories that come with friendship, whether that be dumb or just […]

Troll Foods

A fictional radio program that tells the story of two young employees of a fantasy supermarket called Troll Foods. The story follows […]

Stories and You

Stories and You (EP 2. Journeys)

“[O]ur lessons come from the journey, not the destination.” This week our topic from everyday lives is journeys, more specifically the journeys […]

Art Smitten

EXQUISITE CORPSE STORY – Season 2 2016

The moment you have all been waiting for – the line-by-line story created by this season’s Art Smitten guests IS FINALLY UNVEILED! […]

Art Smitten

Review: On Our Shores, Melbourne Playback Theatre Company

On Thursday the 23rd of June, I went to see Melbourne Playback perform ‘On Ours Shores’ at the Footscray Arts Centre. The […]

Art Smitten

Review: Melbourne Playback Theatre Company – SticksnStones on the Birrarung Marr

Experience. Strength. Hope. These words don’t carry much meaning by themselves, but together in the context of Melbourne Playback Theatre Company’s latest […]

Art Smitten

Interview: Lenka Vanderboom – SticksnStones on the Birrarung Marr

Hosts Lauren and Andrew were joined in the studio with LENKA VANDERBOOM – Melbourne Playback Theatre Company ensemble member and Creative Director of SticksnStones on the […]

Textual Healing

Lawrence Leung: Magic and Storytelling

Comedian, writer, and former SYNner Lawrence Leung discusses his show of mind games and illusions Very Strange Things, the importance of story […]

Art Smitten

Interview: The F Word – Celebrating International Women’s Day with Rachel Dyson McGregor

Melbourne Playback Theatre Company member and Event Producer, Rachel Dyson McGregor, spoke to hosts Will and Rachel about the upcoming Q&A series […]

Art Smitten

Invisible Cities: Brigid’s Story

Artist and human ecologist Asha Bee Abraham‘s Invisible Cities is a storytelling app matching real stories in the place they happened, all […]

