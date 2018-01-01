SYN Nation

Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews Cloverfield Paradox!

Featured Image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews   Renowned ‘good’ movie franchise Cloverfield has released a BRAND NEW film exclusively on Netflix a […]

Ignorance Is This

Ignorance is This reviews Marvel’s BLACK PANTHER

Featured image illustrated by the superb Eden Andrews   The Iggy Boys are back with yet ANOTHER episode all about how much […]

SYN’s April 2018 Regional Training Workshop!

It’s time again for SYN’s next Regional Training Workshop! SYN’s RTWs are an awesome day about learning how to become better media […]

Cultrural Popcorn (7)

Cultural Popcorn

Do you like Video Games? Do you like films? Do you like Anime? Do you like a ton of other pop culture related stuff…? Then you’ve come to the right place. Here at CP (Cultural Popcorn) we deliver all sorts from game reviews to love letters to Ryan Reynolds (yes that is a segment you didn’t read that wrong) and everything else in-between (a lot fits between those two). So why not check us out and have a listen on SYN Nation.

Front & Centre Logo
Front & Centre

Front & Centre Episode 11: Thursday 28th September

What a plot twist for Episode 11 of Front & Centre, we’re not interviewing just any incredible young person, we’re having a […]

Farter Figures

Farter Figures – Father’s Day Special

I have decided to upload Farter Figure’s Father’s Day Special. I jumped in the SYN Nation studio on Sunday to celebrate the […]

Memory Drain Logo

Episode 6: Crushes Drain

Oh La La, Host Maria, joined by Emma, explores the memories that come with Crushes. Stories include Maria asking a Guy out […]

Farter Figures

Farter Figures – Episode 3 – Step Dads

Farter Figures is online for another week! If you missed the live show on Wednesday night, you can now enjoy the podcast. […]

Farter Figures

Farter Figures – Dads in Sport

On the second week of Farter Figures it’s another topical issue focusing on dads in sport. How involved should dads be in […]

Front & Centre

Front & Centre Episode 2: Thursday 27th July

Have you ever seen a beached whale in Paris? Or wanted to own an island in Scotland? That’s the interesting news Sean […]

