the alphabet of random shenanigans playlist
Week 12 Playlist: Michelle’s “party” mix
IT’S THE FINAL COUNTDOWNNNNN, let’s go to funky town with these “party” tunes. Enjoy!
Week 11: Playlist – Songs by artists or bands with an animal in their name:
Hungry like the wolf… and these tunes… enjoy. *starts howling*
Week 10: Playlist – Disney films! (except for one)
Songs from films which were a part of my childhood, and let’s be honest, my adulthood… and… now. Hope I’m not the […]
Week 8: Playlist – Bastille.
Since I was going to their concert the next night, it was only appropriate for me to play some of their tunes. […]
Week 7 Playlist: Covers.
Get covered up and let’s groove tonight in our snuggies! Oh come on… I know you own one… No? Just me? … […]
Week 5 Playlist: Childhood boy bands!
Mmmbop everybodaaaaay, yeeeeeaaah. Rock your body to some childhood boy bands I used to listen to. The hardest thing was typing this description […]
Week 4 Playlist: Childhood pop bands!
So week four’s playlist was fun. If you missed out here’s the playlist if you want to have JUST A LITTLE bit […]
Week 3 Playlist: Names.
Michelle, ma belle, all the songs this week were songs with names in the title. ^ This was a reprised song lyric […]